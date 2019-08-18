CINCINNATI — Jack Flaherty will carry the longest active scoreless streak, 23 innings, into the finale of the Cardinals’ four-game series here Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds. He also has a scoreless streak of 11 1/3 innings against the Reds this season and 12 1/3 over two seasons.
But Flaherty never has received more two runs of support in any of his six career starts against Cincinnati, thus accounting for his 1-2 record against them despite a 2.60 earned run average.
The Cardinals’ righthander, who is 6-6 for the season, will have a mixed bag lineup as manager Mike Shildt rests outfielder Dexter Fowler and second baseman Kolten Wong against Reds lefthander Alex Wood. Tommy Edman will lead off and be at second, Lane Thomas in center field and Yairo Munoz, who had three hits on Saturday, in right field.
The Cardinals have won eight of the first 14 meetings between the clubs, with four more slated for two weekends from now in St. Louis.
Quick Hits from Jeff Gordon
QUESTION: Cards haven’t hit since April and only several of the tank teams have worse offensive numbers. Confidence has to be very low that they will turn it on in the final six weeks. This is mostly an aging team with declining skills. How do you see it?
QUESTION: How did Mark Budaska (above) go from savior last August after John Mabry was let go to being shown the door midway through this season?
QUESTION: I'm not one of those maniacs who hate Matt Carpenter and can’t wait for him to strike out again. But, what is the way forward for the ballclub? They can’t continue with him at third base.
QUESTION: What's the best lineup the Cardinals could have on the field -- contracts and personal commitments aside? If they were to actually field the best player at each position vs. a league average RHP, who would you go with?
QUESTION: What is the next move in the Blues/Barbashev showdown and when?
QUESTION: Is the rest of the league hoping that the longer the Blues wait, the less Pat Maroon may take in a new contract? Or is there no real interest?
QUESTION: Did Lance Lynn burn bridges with 'Mo' and DeWitt prior to becoming a free agent? At the time he was very cavalier and sarcastic in his answers to the media about his pending future as a free agent and where it would take him. Almost snarky, as Joe Strauss would say.
QUESTION: What is an inconsistent Michael Wacha going to command in the offseason? He still has a few starts to go.
QUESTION: Who do you see as September call-ups for the Cardinals? My list includes Bader and Woodford. I'm curious if it's too soon for Dylan Carlson, despite a summer of underachieving by many of the outfield options.
QUESTION: Any insight on the Blues' decision to triple the prices for the home opener on the seats that weren't sold for season tickets -- other than it's a money grab? Seems like no gratitude for 52 years of support, but I guess they are getting tired of seeing the secondary market making all the money. Makes your press pass with free hot dogs look all the better!
QUESTION: How finalized is the MLS stadium? And if there are delays with the stadium, would the team have to wait? Is the franchise going to be on hold until the stadium is completed even if there are delays?
QUESTION: Is Barry Odom putting the pieces together to have a period of sustained success, without the worry that the coach is always looking for a better opportunity? What is the ceiling for the Mizzou football program ?
QUESTION: Do the Blues move Joel Edmundson now that he took them down for $3.1 million in arbitration? If so, what do they get/look for in return?
COMMENT: If John Gant and Carlos Martinez join the starting rotation next year, it could become one of the better starting staffs around. When is Hicks expected back?
QUESTION: Think Mike Matheny will get another shot to manage in the big leagues?
QUESTION: How does it feel living in a city that isn't good enough for the NBA and NFL and had to settle for the MLS?
QUESTION: Is an NHL lockout going to happen?
QUESTION: By 2030, do you expect more people in St. Louis will care about the MLS team than the Cardinals or Blues? Soccer is a more popular sport than hockey or baseball in my opinion, especially with people under 40.
