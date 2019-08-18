Subscribe for $3 for three months
CINCINNATI — Jack Flaherty will carry the longest active scoreless streak, 23 innings, into the finale of the Cardinals’ four-game series here Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds. He also has a scoreless streak of 11 1/3 innings against the Reds this season and 12 1/3 over two seasons.

But Flaherty never has received more two runs of support in any of his six career starts against Cincinnati, thus accounting for his 1-2 record against them despite a 2.60 earned run average.

The Cardinals’ righthander, who is 6-6 for the season, will have a mixed bag lineup as manager Mike Shildt rests outfielder Dexter Fowler and second baseman Kolten Wong against Reds lefthander Alex Wood. Tommy Edman will lead off and be at second, Lane Thomas in center field and Yairo Munoz, who had three hits on Saturday, in right field.

The Cardinals have won eight of the first 14 meetings between the clubs, with four more slated for two weekends from now in St. Louis.

CARDINALS LINEUP

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Matt Carpenter 3b

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Marcell Ozuna lf

5. Paul DeJong ss

6. Yadier Molina c

7. Lane Thomas cf

8. Yairo Munoz rf

9. Jack Flaherty p

CINCINNATI LINEUP

1. Nick Senzel cf

2. Josh VanMeter 1b

3. Eugenio Suarez 3b

4. Aristides Aquino rf

5. Freddy Galvis 2b

6. Phillip Ervin lf

7. Jose Iglesias ss

8. Kyle Farmer c

9. Alex Wood p

Rick Hummel

