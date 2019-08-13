KANSAS CITY • Cardinals righthander Jack Flaherty, who entered Tuesday’s game having pitched eight games of six or more innings and allowing three or fewer hits, permitted just one hit through the first five innings Tuesday night as he protected a 2-0 lead over Kansas City.
Flaherty retired 13 men in a row after he allowed a two-out double to the Royals’ Hunter Dozier and an intentional walk to Jorge Soler in the first inning.
Besides eight games of three hits or under, Flaherty had four more in which he had given up only four hits while pitching at least six innings. Before Tuesday, he had allowed only 19 hits over his previous 38 1/3 innings overall.
EDMAN PLAYS 'TEAM BALL'
Rookie Tommy Edman showed twice in the first three innings for the Cardinals Tuesday night why he is so valued by his manager and coaching staff. He is a fundamentally strong player.
The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead over the Kansas City Royals in the first inning on an unearned run. Dexter Fowler was safe on an error by third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert, who was shifted to behind the second-base bag but who bobbled Fowler’s grounder.
Righthander Glenn Sparkman balked Fowler to second and then Edman made George Kissell smile somewhere by hitting a right-side grounder to advance Fowler to third.
On the 10th pitch of a lengthy at-bat, Fowler scored on Paul Goldschmidt’s sacrifice fly.
In the third, Kolten Wong opened with a double to right. He stayed at second as Lane Thomas grounded into the shortstop hole where Humberto Arteaga made a diving stop but had no play. Wong and Thomas both took off on a Sparkman pitch in the dirt but catcher Meibrys Viloria threw out Wong at third as Thomas made second.
Fowler flied out but Edman singled with two out to right. As the throw from Hunter Dozier came toward the plate, Edman rounded first and headed to second, hoping first baseman Ryan O’Hearn would cut the ball off. O’Hearn did cut off the throw, which probably wasn’t going to get Thomas anyway but Edman caused the Royals to make the play. Edman was out but not until Thomas had scored.
Jack Flaherty, who had given up just four earned runs over his past six starts, allowed more hard contact than usual in the first three frames, including two deep flies to left in the third. But the Royals had just one hit, a two-out double by Dozier in the first.
After that hit, the Cardinals intentionally walked dangerous Jorge Soler (35 homers) to get to Cuthbert, who popped up.
Flaherty, who had three consecutive games of nine or more strikeouts, didn’t register his first Tuesday until the fourth inning when he fanned Dozier and Soler in succession.
Wong beat out an infield hit with two out in the fifth in a scenario in which he tripped over the bag and Royals manager Ned Yost was ejected for the third time this season and 46th time in his career.