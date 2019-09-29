Subscribe for 99¢
Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pitches in the fourth inning during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

For the third successive season, righthander Jack Flaherty will start the season-ending game for the Cardinals.

He lost in both 2017 and 2018, giving up a total of nine runs in 7 2/3 innings as he was beaten, first by Milwaukee and then by Chicago. But this is the first time the final game has meant something.

If Flaherty and the Cardinals prevail Sunday against the Cubs here, they will be National League Central Division champions for the first time since 2015. If the Cardinals lose and the Milwaukee Brewers also lose in Denver, the Cardinals also will be division champions and will travel to Atlanta for the start of a best-of-five division series on Thursday. A Cardinals loss and Milwaukee win would set up a divisional playoff game here on Monday.

This marks the first time since 2006 that the Cardinals have had to go to the final day to clinch a division title. That year, the Cardinals lost their final game. There would have been a rainout-makeup game with San Francisco the next day if the Cardinals needed it. But pursuing Houston also lost on the final Sunday, so the Cardinals captured the division with 83 wins.

Manager Mike Shildt unsurprisingly is employing the same lineup he has ridden with for the past 10 days. That means that Kolten Wong (strained left hamstring) still is out.

The Cubs, who have scored eight runs in each of the first two games of the series — both victories — will have regulars Willson Contreras and Ben Zobrist back in the lineup.

Lefthander Derek Holland, who was 16-5 on the 2011 Texas team the Cardinals beat in the World Series, will pitch for the Cubs in what portends to be Joe Maddon’s final game as their manager.

Flaherty (10-8) has allowed 11 earned runs and 48 hits over his last 99 1/3 innings.

CARDINALS LINEUP

1. Dexter Fowler rf

2. Tommy Edman 2b

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Marcell Ozuna lf

5. Yadier Molina c

6. Matt Carpenter 3b

7. Paul DeJong ss

8. Harrison Bader cf

9. Jack Flaherty p

CHICAGO LINEUP

1. Tony Kemp rf

2. Ben Zobrist 2b

3. Ian Happ 3b

4. Kyle Schwarber lf

5. Willson Contreras c

6. Victor Caratini 1b

7. Nico Hoerner cf

8. Addison Russell ss

9. Derek Holland p

Cardinals Update e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

View comments