For the third successive season, righthander Jack Flaherty will start the season-ending game for the Cardinals.
He lost in both 2017 and 2018, giving up a total of nine runs in 7 2/3 innings as he was beaten, first by Milwaukee and then by Chicago. But this is the first time the final game has meant something.
If Flaherty and the Cardinals prevail Sunday against the Cubs here, they will be National League Central Division champions for the first time since 2015. If the Cardinals lose and the Milwaukee Brewers also lose in Denver, the Cardinals also will be division champions and will travel to Atlanta for the start of a best-of-five division series on Thursday. A Cardinals loss and Milwaukee win would set up a divisional playoff game here on Monday.
This marks the first time since 2006 that the Cardinals have had to go to the final day to clinch a division title. That year, the Cardinals lost their final game. There would have been a rainout-makeup game with San Francisco the next day if the Cardinals needed it. But pursuing Houston also lost on the final Sunday, so the Cardinals captured the division with 83 wins.
Manager Mike Shildt unsurprisingly is employing the same lineup he has ridden with for the past 10 days. That means that Kolten Wong (strained left hamstring) still is out.
The Cubs, who have scored eight runs in each of the first two games of the series — both victories — will have regulars Willson Contreras and Ben Zobrist back in the lineup.
Lefthander Derek Holland, who was 16-5 on the 2011 Texas team the Cardinals beat in the World Series, will pitch for the Cubs in what portends to be Joe Maddon’s final game as their manager.
Flaherty (10-8) has allowed 11 earned runs and 48 hits over his last 99 1/3 innings.
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, left, is consoled by St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt after Wainwright was pulled from the game in the fifth inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina reacts after he flied out to deep center right field to end the seventh inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina reacts after he flied out to deep center right field to end the seventh inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader grimaces after striking out to end second inning with a man on first base against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright kicks dirt on the mound as St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter watches after Wainwright give up a second homer in the fifth inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Wainwright gave up four homers on the night, including two in the fifth inning before he was pulled. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright walks off the field after being pulled from the game in the fifth inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Wainwright gave up four homers on the night, including two in the fifth inning before he was pulled. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright grimaces as he walks off the field after being pulled from the game in the fifth inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Wainwright gave up four homers on the night, including two in the fifth inning before he was pulled. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, left, is consoled by St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt after Wainwright was pulled from the game in the fifth inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has words with Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels as Chicago Cubs catcher Jonathan Lucroy steps between the two while both teams benches empty in the second inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is held back by teammate Matt Carpenter, left, while Chicago Cubs catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) blocks his path to Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels, not pictured, as the benches clear in the second inning on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs benches clear in the second inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs benches clear in the second inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina walks away from the bench clearing scrum in the second inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs third base coach Brian Butterfield congratulates Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ on his third inning homer during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright walks back to the mound after giving up a homer in the third inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter makes the throw to first for an out during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
umpire Fieldin Culbreth calls strike three on St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jose Martinez during a pinch hit appearance in the eighth inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Steve Cishek looks in for the sign in the seventh inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina hits a ball to deep center right field that was caught for an out to end the seventh inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina reacts after he flied out to deep center right field to end the seventh inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Tyler Webb pitches in the sixth inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman runs out of the batter?s box after hitting a triple in the fifth inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt runs up the first baseline as he hit into a double play in the seventh inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs first baseman Victor Caratini rounds the bases after homering as St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright kicks dirt on the mound in the fifth inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Wainwright gave up four homers on the night, including two in the fifth inning before he was pulled. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs first baseman Victor Caratini rounds the bases after homering as St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright kicks dirt on the mound in the fifth inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Wainwright gave up four homers on the night, including two in the fifth inning before he was pulled. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright walks off the field after being pulled from the game in the fifth inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Wainwright gave up four homers on the night, including two in the fifth inning before he was pulled. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright pitches in the fifth inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals third base coach Ron 'Pop' Warner fist bumps with St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) as Bader rounds the bases after homering during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright looks out from the dugout in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Cardinals bat during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Wainwright would be pulled from the game in the top of the fifth after giving up two homers in the fifth and four home runs in the game. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader looks towards the outfield after striking out to end second inning with a man on first base during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader grimaces after striking out to end second inning with a man on first base during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels pitches in the second inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader strikes out swing to end the second inning with a man on first base during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright pitches in the first inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright gathers himself on the mound after giving up a first inning homer during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler (25) can?t track down a foul ball in the first inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber, left, round the bases after hitting a solo homer off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright in the first inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright looks out from the dugout in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Cardinals bat during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Wainwright would be pulled from the game in the top of the fifth after giving up two homers in the fifth and four home runs in the game. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber steps on home plate as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina watches after Schwarber hit a solo homer in the first inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
