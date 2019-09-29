St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pitches in the fourth inning during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
For the third successive season, righthander Jack Flaherty will start the season-ending game for the Cardinals. He lost in both 2017 and 2018, giving up a total of nine runs in 7 2/3 innings as he was beaten, first by Milwaukee and then by Chicago. But this is the first time the final game has meant something.
If Flaherty and the Cardinals prevail Sunday against the Cubs here, they will be National League Central Division champions for the first time since 2015. If the Cardinals lose and the Milwaukee Brewers also lose in Denver, the Cardinals will be division champions and will travel to Atlanta for the start of a best-of-five division series on Thursday.
Flaherty (10-8) has allowed 11 earned runs and 48 hits over his last 99 1/3 innings.
This marks the first time since 2006 that the Cardinals have had to go to the final day to clinch a division title. That year, the Cardinals lost their final game. There would have been a rainout-makeup game with San Francisco the next day if the Cardinals needed it. But pursuing Houston also lost on the final Sunday, so the Cardinals captured the division with 83 wins.
Manager Mike Shildt unsurprisingly is employing the same lineup he has ridden with for the past 10 days. That means that Kolten Wong (strained left hamstring) still is out.
Shildt said, “If he has the inability to run full speed, it’s going to be hard to justify getting him out there.”
The Cubs, who have scored eight runs in each of the first two games of the series -- both victories -- will have regulars Willson Contreras and Ben Zobrist back in the lineup. Lefthander Derek Holland, who was 16-5 on the 2011 Texas team the Cardinals beat in the World Series, will pitch for the Cubs in what will be Joe Maddon’s final game as their manager.
SHILDT PRAISES MADDON
Maddon was notified Saturday night by Cubs officials that his contract would be not renewed. The highlight, of course, of Maddon’s five seasons with the Cubs was their winning the 2016 World Series. In every other year but this one, the Cubs also qualified for the postseason and won at least 92 games.
Shildt said, “That’s disappointing,” when he heard that Maddon’s contract had not been renewed.
“He did something that’s pretty historic,” Shildt said. “And not so long ago.
“Joe’s first-class, first of all. He sent me over a nice note with a bottle of wine after I got the job. Studying managers for years, I’ve always appreciated his style, his forward thinking, his ability to do things he felt was right.
“I sincerely enjoyed the competition with him over the last year and a half. He’ll manage again, if that’s what he wants to do. He did a heckuva job with that group.”
P-D REPORTER COMES TO RESCUE
A St. Louis-based videographer collapsed in the Cubs’ dugout before the game and briefly was without a pulse before CPR was performed by Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold, a longtime former lifeguard trained in CPR. After receiving further medical attention from the Cubs’ training staff and then emergency medical personnel, the man was transferred to Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
Cardinals’ security director Phil Melcher, asked about Goold’s assistance, said it was “huge. You cannot discount that, at all. I absolutely already thanked him.”
Goold had just entered the dugout area just before the Cubs were to announce the dismissal of Maddon as manager.
MIKOLAS TO HAVE NEXT START?
With Flaherty starting Sunday, righthander Miles Mikolas would be in line to start the Cardinals’ next game, whether it is Thursday, or even Tuesday or Monday.
“I think that’s a really possibility. I wouldn’t say it’s absolute,” Shildt said.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Tommy Edman 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Matt Carpenter 3b
7. Paul DeJong ss
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Jack Flaherty p
CHICAGO LINEUP
1. Tony Kemp rf
2. Ben Zobrist 2b
3. Ian Happ 3b
4. Kyle Schwarber lf
5. Willson Contreras c
6. Victor Caratini 1b
7. Nico Hoerner cf
8. Addison Russell ss
9. Derek Holland p
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Cardinals Update e-newsletter
Get the most comprehensive St. Louis Cardinals coverage in the area pitched straight to your inbox.