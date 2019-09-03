After three straight days with afternoon games -- two of which also had a night game thrown in -- the Cardinals have the luxury of just one night game on Tuesday, with a break of 26 hours and 46 minutes since their last game ended, which for the Cardinals, must seem like an eternity.
The Cardinals take a three-game lead in the NL Central into Tuesday's 6:45 p.m. meeting with the Giants at Busch Stadium. Jack Flaherty, who earlier in the day was named NL pitcher of the month, starts for the Cardinals against Dereck Rodriguez.
Plus, it's 90 degrees right now at Busch, so playing at night is quite welcome
No surprises in the Cardinals lineup.
CARDINALS
1. Fowler rf
2. Wong 2b
3. Goldschmidt 1b
4. Ozuna lf
5. DeJong ss
6. Molina c
7. Edman 3b
8. Bader cf
9. Flaherty p
GIANTS
1. Yastrzemski rf
2. Belt 1b
3. Longoria 3b
4. Vogt c
5. Dickerson lf
6. Pillar cf
7. Crawford ss
8. Dubon 2b
9. Rodriguez p
WACHA ON WEDNESDAY
Michael Wacha, who pitched Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, will come back on Wednesday to start on three days rest. It's as close to using an opener, a starting pitcher who goes an inning or two before coming out, as the Cardinals may get.
"We had a couple different ways to go," manager Mike Shildt said. "When you're looking at it, you're looking at a couple different things. Obviously, we want to take care of Michael, that's first and foremost with all of our players. We knew it was a possibility, than we look at the competition and what that looks like. Michael's throwing well. While we have expanded rosters and people capable of throwing those innings, really at no point in time do you want a complete bullpen game per se.
"We talked to Michael honestly about what that looked like, how he felt, and he was very sincere and very convincing, quite honestly, that he feels great. He knows we're not going to take him beyond – I don't know what that number looks like, it's unfair to put numbers on anything because he could be working really quickly and effectively so those pitches don't typically add up to as much stress. So we'll be prudent on what it looks like. At the end of the day, he feels good and more than has his head around it and knows he's going to get extra days on the back end of it, so that's how it went down.
"This is the way I would envision an opener looking, where you have a guy that can go some period of time and then know that you have a bullpen, or a starter, to back it up. In this case, it would be more the bullpen."
One thing that starting Wacha on Wednesday allows the Cardinals to do is keep the rest of the rotation in order.
"Absolutely," Shildt said. "It allows us to do that, but we're not forcing it to happen just to accommodate those things. Michael's willingness and confidence level to be able to do it and contribute is really what helps make the decision."
At the moment, the Cardinals list Dakota Hudson as Thursday's starter, TBA for Friday and Adam Wainwright for Saturday.
WIETERS' PROGRESS
It turned that while Matt Wieters went to the doctor to get a cortisone shot on Monday, but was feeling well enough that he didn't need the shot.
"He's ahead of schedule," Wieters said. "What that schedule looks like is still some vagueness to it. But he's ahead and he can swing from the right side. We don't want to aggravate him or anything more from the left side."
So even while Wieters is a switch hitter, for the time being he's only a right-handed hitter, leaving Matt Carpenter right now as the only left-handed hitter off the bench.