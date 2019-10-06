St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong hands his batting helmet to St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp after Wong hit into a double play to end the top of the seventh inning during Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
The Cardinals have gone back to a top-of-the-lineup combination that had some traction late in the season. Dexter Fowler will hit first and Kolten Wong, who had the highest average on the club for those who have been here all year at .285, will bat second for Game 3 of the National League Division Series, which is tied at 1-1.
From Aug. 21 through September, the Cardinals were 13-10 when those two hit 1-2. Wong’s average climbed 10 points from that time.
As advertised, Matt Carpenter will play third base and hit sixth while Paul DeJong, who never has batted eighth this season, has turned up in that spot, batting behind Tommy Edman, who will be in right field with Fowler in center and Harrison Bader on the bench. DeJong is nothing for six against Atlanta starter Mike Soroka.
Adam Wainwright will make his 13th postseason start for the Cardinals.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler cf
2. Kolten Wong 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Matt Carpenter 3b
7. Tommy Edman rf
8. Paul DeJong ss
9. Adam Wainwright p
Cards workout before Game 3 curtailed by rain
