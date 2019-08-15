CINCINNATI • There was no late-game magic for the Cardinals Thursday after they were no-hit for the first half of the game for a second consecutive night.
Cincinnati Reds starter Sonny Gray, who carried a scoreless streak of 13 innings into the game, no-hit the Cardinals for the first 4 2/3 innings until Dexter Fowler singled to right center with two out in the fifth. The night before, the Cardinals didn’t have their first hit until the seventh inning against Kansas City and then they had six singles in a row in the seventh to pull out a 6-0 win.
On Thursday, the Cardinals had just that one hit until the ninth when Kolten Wong poked a two-out, run-scoring double into left field to give the Cardinals a chance. But pinch hitter Matt Wieters flied out and the Cardinals fell to the Reds, 2-1, their winning streak snipped at five games.
After his single, Fowler stole the Cardinals’ third base of the night but Matt Carpenter struck out for Gray’s 10th strikeout of the game.
The only good news, seemingly, for the Cardinals was that they made Gray throw 97 pitches in the first five innings and he wouldn’t come out for the sixth. It didn’t matter as the Reds’ bullpen struck out five more Cardinals, jumping the total to 15 for the night.
For four innings Cardinals starter Michael Wacha was firing blanks, too. But the Reds pushed across two runs in the fifth to break the scoreless tie.
Jose Iglesias singled to right and Tucker Barnhart was clipped by a Wacha pitch in the faceguard protection added to his batting helmet.
Gray sacrificed the runners to second and third and Nick Senzel hit a bouncer over the mound. Second baseman Wong might have had a play at first but threw home too late trying to catch Iglesias, who easily was safe.
First baseman Goldschmidt tossed out Barnhart at the plate as the latter tried to score on Josh VanMeter’s grounder. Senzel was off second as the Cardinals ran down Barnhart and the Cardinals might have a shot at Senzel, too, but center fielder Randy Arozarena was late in covering second, with the other infielders occupied in the play.
Eugenio Suarez then dropped a single into center to plate the second run.
CARDS LEAVE BASES LOADED
Gray loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batsman in the third. Paul Goldschmidt, however, was caught looking at a 94 mph fastball for strike three.
Marcell Ozuna drew Gray’s third walk in the fourth and stole second. But Gray fanned two more in the inning and got Kolten Wong on a grounder to first to end it.
While Gray had his 10 strikeouts in the first five innings, Wacha, 7-1 with a 2.53 earned run average at Great American Ball Park, shut out the Reds on three hits over the same span, striking out three. Third baseman Carpenter backhanded a ball hit by Phillip Ervin in the fourth and throwing from well into foul territory, one-hopped a peg to Goldschmidt at first for the out.
The Cardinals had been held to two hits on three other occasions this season, the last coming Aug. 5 at Los Angeles in a loss that also belonged to Wacha, who pitched much better than that here on Thursday.
AROZARENA GETS ANOTHER SHOT
Rookie Randy Arozarena’s two-hit night and solid defensive game in his major league debut have earned him another start for the Cardinals. And Matt Carpenter, who was the designated hitter in Kansas City, returns to third base Thursday night and will hit second, with rookie Tommy Edman sitting against Cincinnati righthander Sonny Gray.
Edman had a hitting streak snipped at five games on Wednesday when he went nothing for five, although he drove in a run in a 6-0 win at Kansas City.
The Cardinals will seek their sixth consecutive victory, which would tie their season high achieved July 21-26. Riding two successive shutouts, they are seeking three in a row for the first time since August 2015.
Righthander Michael Wacha will seek his first victory as a starter since June 21. Wacha is 7-1 at Great American Ball Park with a 2.53 earned run average. But he hasn’t faced new Reds slugger Aristides Aquino, who has nine homers and 17 runs batted in, plus a .386 batting average for his first 13 games.
CARLSON GOES TO MEMPHIS
Switch-hitting center fielder Dylan Carlson has been promoted from Class AA Springfield to Class AAA Memphis, replacing Arozarena, although manager Mike Shildt didn’t have much information on Carlson's move. “He had a nice year in Double-A, he played in the Futures game and he’s getting an opportunity in Triple-A,” Shildt said. “What that looks like is out of my pay grade.”
Harrison Bader, sent down by the Cardinals, has been the center fielder lately for Memphis. “Fortunately, for the organization, we’ve got a lot of outfield depth,” Shildt said. Bader's return may not be imminent with Lane Thomas and Arozarena doing well here in short bursts.
Carlson, 20, was hitting .281 with 21 homers, 24 doubles, 59 runs batted in and 18 stolen bases at Springfield. He was a first-round draft pick in 2016.
Memphis also has power-hitting Adolis Garcia in its outfield, as well as lefthanded-hitting Justin Williams, who has been hot this month. Then there are injured big leaguers Tyler O’Neill (left wrist strain) and Jose Martinez (right shoulder sprain).
O’NEILL, MARTINEZ UPDATES
O’Neill, out more than two weeks, is just starting to swing the bat against balls flipped to him and against the pitching machine while Martinez, said Shildt, will receive a cortisone shot before he resumes hitting. Shildt is hopeful O’Neill can take a rehab assignment after the weekend.
Reds first baseman Joey Votto was scratched with a lower back ailment. He was replaced by Josh VanMeter.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Matt Carpenter 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Kolten Wong 2b
8. Randy Arozarena cf
9. Michael Wacha p
CINCINNATI LINEUP
1. Nick Senzel cf
2. Josh VanMeter 1b
3. Eugenio Suarez 3b
4. Aristides Aquino rf
5. Phillip Ervin lf
6. Freddy Galvis 2b
7. Jose Iglesias ss
8. Tucker Barnhart c
9. Sonny Gray p