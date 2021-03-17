Cards' Hicks gets to face six hitters but doesn't finish inning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—At least Jordan Hicks got to face six hitters in his 21-pitch outing Wednesday night. But the Cardinals' fireballer, in his second spring appearance after not having pitched since June, 2019, retired only two of them although manager Mike Shildt said he was "very, very pleased."
Hicks, who threw 18 strikes out of 22 pitches as he walked New York's Luis Guillorme on Sunday before being removed, walked two, grazed one hitter with a pitch and committed a fielding error on a ball hit to him in the sixth inning before coming out of the game with the Houston Astros having scored a run to go ahead 3-2. The 24-year-old righthander is coming back from Tommy John surgery of 2019 and then an opt out last season when he didn't feel comfortable playing in a pandemic because of his Type 1 diabetes.
He was clocked at between 98 and 100 with his fastball after being clocked as high as 101 on Sunday.
"Fantastic outing," said Shildt. "A lot of soft contact."
The Cardinals' reserve corps put together a two-run rally in the eighth. Max Moroff doubled, John Nigowski walked, Jose Rondon reached on a two-base throwing error, Moroff scoring, and Austin Dean's sacrifice fly sent the Cardinals ahead. But Jake Woodford allowed a game-tying homer in the home eighth and the game ended in a 4-4 draw, making the Cardinals' record 5-5-4.
Astros finally break through on Wainwright
The Astros finally got to Adam Wainwright--a little. After the veteran Cardinals righthander had worked three perfect innings, giving him 10 innings against Houston in which he allowed just two hits and a run, the Astros used two scratch hits to help score a run in the fourth and Jose Altuve homered in the fifth.
Wainwright wound up giving up only seven hits in 11 2/3 innings against Houston in three successive starts against the Astros, with Altuve getting four of them as he hit for the cycle.
The Cardinals had scored twice in the first on the first of three hits by leadoff man Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt's two-run homer off Bryan Abreu. Two of Edman's hits came against a shift. Two were lefthanded hits and one was righthanded.
Wainwright hit for the first time this spring—he will get two other chances to do so—even though Wednesday's game was in an American League setting here against the Houston Astros. He struck out and lined out.
But manager Mike Shildt has pledged to his pitchers that they will get to bat in three starts before the regular season starts on April 1 and this will be the first of Wainwright’s three starts before that time. Shildt had told Wainwright he would hit in his previous start but changed his mind, prompting Wainwright to say he wanted to play center field the next day and get some at-bats.
Shildt, indeed, authored a lineup with Wainwright in center for the next game but did not submit it. Wainwright, nonetheless, was pleased.
Most of the Cardinals’ regulars were in Wednesday's lineup, with third baseman Nolan Arenado, who got five at-bats in a simulated-game situation on Tuesday, the lone exception. Matt Carpenter hit third and played third in Arenado’s stead. Carpenter walked and hit a ball to deep center.
Shildt likes his reserves
With 10 spring games remaining, the regulars will play more innings and get more at-bats, making the time for the bench players more critical. But Shildt has been impressed by those scrapping for jobs.
“There have been a lot of guys who have earned their way onto the club,” said Shildt. “We just don’t know if we’re going to have enough seats at the table for them when we start the season.”
The composition of the bench, Shildt said, would depend on whether the club keeps 13 or 14 pitchers. But there will be some pinch hitting and bench opportunities in the game here on Wednesday as the Cardinals play National League style baseball.
One player who hasn’t played since the first couple of days of the exhibition games is outfielder Matt Szczur, who has healed from a quadriceps strain. "He's game ready," said Shildt.
Daniel Ponce de Leon will start against Miami on Thursday night in Jupiter, Florida. Ponce de Leon's first three appearances were also against the Marlins.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Matt Carpenter 3b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Tyler O’Neill lf
7. Dylan Carlson rf
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Adam Wainwright p
Houston lineup
1. Jose Altuve 2b
2. Michael Brantley lf
3. Yordan Alvarez dh
4. Carlos Correa ss
5. Kyle Tucker rf
6. Yuli Gurriel 1b
7. Abraham Toro 3b
8. Myles Straw cf
9. Martin Maldonado c
RH Bryan Abreu p