Cards' Hicks gets to face six hitters but doesn't finish inning

Astros finally break through on Wainwright

The Astros finally got to Adam Wainwright--a little. After the veteran Cardinals righthander had worked three perfect innings, giving him 10 innings against Houston in which he allowed just two hits and a run, the Astros used two scratch hits to help score a run in the fourth and Jose Altuve homered in the fifth.

Wainwright wound up giving up only seven hits in 11 2/3 innings against Houston in three successive starts against the Astros, with Altuve getting four of them as he hit for the cycle.

The Cardinals had scored twice in the first on the first of three hits by leadoff man Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt's two-run homer off Bryan Abreu. Two of Edman's hits came against a shift. Two were lefthanded hits and one was righthanded.

Wainwright hit for the first time this spring—he will get two other chances to do so—even though Wednesday's game was in an American League setting here against the Houston Astros. He struck out and lined out.