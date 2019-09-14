The Cardinals used some power and some speed to get a 2-0 jump on Milwaukee at Busch Stadium. Then the Brewers used brute power to tie the game.
Tommy Edman hit his eighth home run in the second inning and Harrison Bader scored moments later on a throwing error that resulted from him stealing third base.
Mike Moustakas responded with a two-run homer against Jack Flaherty in the fourth to knot the game at 2-2.
Bader singled after the homer and was sacrificed to second by Flaherty. With third baseman Mike Moustakas playing in the shortstop spot as part of a defensive shift, Bader stole third.
Moustakas hustled to cover the bag but catcher Yasmani Grandal's throw evaded Moustakas' glove and sailed into left field, allowing Bader to score.
Flaherty allowed a leadoff single in the first inning but got a double play to start a stretch that saw him record nine consecutive outs through three innings with five strikeouts.
Trent Grisham singled to open the fourth, making him 4-for-5 against Flaherty for his career. Two batter later, Moustakas hit his 34th homer into the bleachers in right center.
Top of order thriving
The top of the Cardinals order has become productive with Dexter Fowler holding down the leadoff positive and Kolten Wong following in the No. 2 spot. They were especially effective on Friday night, reaching base and setting up Paul Goldschmidt’s big night.
Wong continued to see his average rise with three hits in the 10-0 win that pushed him to .287, which would be a career best. And Fowler reached three times on walks as his on-base percentage reached .355.
“Those guys at the top set the table for the guys that eat in the middle and sometimes eating themselves,” manage Mike Shildt said. “Kolten drove in a couple (Friday) and Dexter hit a big home run to start the game off in Denver (Thursday).
“Really it’s about everyone in the lineup taking good at-bats and setting up the guy behind them. It happens to be the top of the order that’s getting noticed, but it’s happening throughout the lineup.”
Goldschmidt was quick to give credit to those two after hitting a grand slam and three-run homer. And they have done what’s necessary to get on base and make things happen.
Fowler is starting to collect more walks and has drawn seven in the last three games. Wong is using the bunt to his advantage with more regularity and beat one out Friday night.
“I’m trying to facilitate the inning for Paul, whether I’m working a walk or getting a bunt down to get guys over,” Wong said of the bunt that set up the grand slam. “To have a guy like that behind me, it’s one of those things where you’ve really got to pay attention to the situation and get them in situations you want.”
Wieters 'really, really close'
Catcher Matt Wieters (calf) continues to recover slowly after thinking a week ago that he was close to being able to play. But Shildt said before Saturday’s game, “He’s getting really, really close. Today he ramped up the progression, so we’ll see how he is tomorrow.”
Flaherty gets the start
After scoring 10 runs against Milwaukee in the series opener, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt will go with the same lineup for tonight's 6:15 start with Jack Flaherty on the mound.
Flaherty has held opponents scoreless in six of his last eight starts, and is 6-1 since Aug. 1 with a 0.50 ERA.
He made three starts early in the season against the Brewers, and none of them was good. He allowed 13 runs in 13 innings and managed to go 1-1 in the three starts. More recently, the Brewers beat him in Milwaukee on Aug. 28.
The Cardinals start the day four games ahead of the Cubs in the NL Central Division and five ahead of the Brewers.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Tommy Edman, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Jack Flaherty, P
Brewers' lineup
1. Trent Grisham, RF
2. Yasmani Grandal, C
3. Mike Moustakas, 3B
4. Ryan Braun, LF
5. Eric Thames, 1B
6. Lorenzo Cain, CF
7. Cory Spangenberg, 2B
8. Orlando Arcia, SS
9. Jordan Lyles, P