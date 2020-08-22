Cards' Kim backs up his talk, doesn't issue walk in beating Reds 3-0

Dissatisfied that he had walked three hitters and had lasted just 3 2/3 innings in his first big-league start at Wrigley Field on Monday, Cardinals lefthander Kwang Hyun said, in essence, he would have to step up his game.

So Kim walked no one and allowed just two singles and a double Saturday night as he pitched a comfortable six innings, throwing 83 pitches, in beating the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 in his first Busch Stadium start as a Cardinal. The game was completed in a snappy 2 hours 15 minutes, mostly due to Kim's quick pace.

Kim said that one of his main duties as a starter, which he was for 12 seasons in the Korean Baseball Organization, was to lessen the toll on the bullpen. The Cardinals did use three relievers in John Gant, Andrew Miller and Giovanny Gallegos but they had to cover only three innings, with Gallegos earning his first save of the season.

Harrison Bader, who had had three hits for the season, two of them on the infield, smacked his first homer of the year in the fifth inning when he connected for a 410-foot shot to right center off Wade Miley.

The hit was the second of the game for Bader, who entered it hitting .125. Counting Kyle Farmer, who had three hits for the Reds, the ninth-place batsmen for both teams accounted for five hits, which was as many as both teams combined for on Friday.