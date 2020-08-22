Cards' Kim backs up his talk, doesn't issue walk in beating Reds 3-0

Dissatisfied that he had walked three hitters and had lasted just 3 2/3 innings in his first big-league start at Wrigley Field on Monday, Cardinals lefthander Kwang Hyun said, in essence, he would have to step up his game.
So Kim walked no one and allowed just two singles and a double Saturday night as he pitched a comfortable six innings, throwing 83 pitches, in beating the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 in his first Busch Stadium start as a Cardinal. The game was completed in a snappy 2 hours 15 minutes, mostly due to Kim's quick pace.
Kim said that one of his main duties as a starter, which he was for 12 seasons in the Korean Baseball Organization, was to lessen the toll on the bullpen. The Cardinals did use three relievers in John Gant, Andrew Miller and Giovanny Gallegos but they had to cover only three innings, with Gallegos earning his first save of the season.
Harrison Bader, who had had three hits for the season, two of them on the infield, smacked his first homer of the year in the fifth inning when he connected for a 410-foot shot to right center off Wade Miley.
The hit was the second of the game for Bader, who entered it hitting .125. Counting Kyle Farmer, who had three hits for the Reds, the ninth-place batsmen for both teams accounted for five hits, which was as many as both teams combined for on Friday.
Cardinals' hustle gives Kim the lead
The Cardinals made the most out of two bloopers to the outfield as they hustled themselves into two runs in the third inning.
Bader, the ninth-place hitter, floated a hit among three Reds defenders into short field and head-firsted his way into second ahead of right fielder Nick Castellanos' throw although the Reds might have taken a shot at challenging second-base umpire C.B. Bucknor’s verdict.
Kolten Wong then dumped a single to left where Jesse Winker missed a sliding catch. Shortstop Freddy Galvis recovered the ball and fired home. Bader already had stopped at third but Wong took this opportunity to take second.
Tommy Edman, five for 13 (.385) with men in scoring position, then gave Kwang Hyun Kim the lead with a two-run single to left center. Kim, making his 301st professional appearance—298 of the were in the Korean Baseball Organization, ripped through six innings allowing just three hits in his first home start for the Cardinals.
The lefthander, unhappy with the three walks he gave up in 3 2/3 innings in Chicago last week, passed no one through six.
Miller sits against lefthander
After seven consecutive starts, including two doubleheaders. hot-hitting Cardinals infielder/designated hitter Brad Miller is getting a night off against the Cincinnati Reds and lefthander Wade Miley Saturday night at Busch Stadium. One reason is that the lefthanded-hitting Miller is one for 10 against Miley, mostly from their days in the American League.
Dexter Fowler will serve as the designated hitter for the first time this season, which means that both Dylan Carlson and Harrison Bader, each hitting .125, will be in the outfield together, with Bader in center field.
The Reds will be getting their first look at Korean import Kwang Hyun Kim, the Cardinals’ lefthander. Miley is 3-3 in seven starts against the Cardinals.
Miley has sported several different sets of luggage in the past few years, having played with Arizona, Boston, Seattle, Baltimore, Milwaukee, Houston and Cincinnati since 2014. He is the definition of well-traveled, veteran lefthander.
Miller also has plenty of baggage tags—he has been with seven teams since 2015--and he and Miley were teammates in Milwaukee for part of the 2018 season.
When Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina takes the field, he will be playing Game No. 1,991 in his Cardinals career, moving him into third place past Ozzie Smith and behind Stan Musial (3,026) and Lou Brock (2,289).
'Ponce' draws on 'Waino's' fountain of knowledge
Daniel Ponce de Leon, who will be Sunday’s starter in the series finale, struck out seven in his last start but he was able to last just 3 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and walking three as his pitch count soared into the 70s. Until further notice, Ponce de Leon (0-2) is in the rotation but he says he realizes he needs to record quicker outs.
A recent conversation with veteran ace Adam Wainwright was an eye-opener for Ponce de Leon, who saw Wainwright give up four runs, only two earned, in three innings in his last previous start and then set down the final 15 men to face him.
“That last start Waino had was one of the best starts I’ve seen in a long time,” said the 28-year-old Ponce de Leon. “How was he able to go through those three innings and nothing was crisp and he goes out there and retires the last 15 in a row and goes seven innings?
“I was baffled, just watching that. In my experience. . . three or four innings and I’m out of there.
“I’m sitting there thinking, ‘What was he thinking that he’s able to keep going?’
“All he told me was, ‘Zero-zero game.’ I said, ‘That’s it?’
“We went deeper into the conversation but I’m hoping to apply some of that in these next starts down the road.”
Ponce de Leon has lasted just 3 2/3 innings in both his starts, giving up five runs overall. He compared Wainwright’s most recent start to some of his where “I’m walking a lot of guys and it’s just slow and dragging and everyone in the stadium feels it. In your head, you know you’re coming out soon. . . because you’re not getting it done.”
Wainwright repeated the mantra. “Zero-zero game,” he told Ponce de Leon. And then Wainwright said he had made the adjustments he needed to make.
“That just shows why he’s been able to pitch in the league 15, 16 years. I don’t how many years. Forever,” said Ponce de Leon.
“That’s the difference between a guy (Ponce de Leon) who’s pitched a couple years and a guy who’s pitched that long—those games right there.”
Ponce de Leon also took himself for an occasional temper tantrum.
“I get angry a lot,” he said. “I’ve been trying to cut that out and it’s not working. That’s one step for me.
“Some of my best starts, nothing fazed me, nothing at all. In Cincinnati, my very first start (a no-hitter for seven innings), I was unfazed. Nothing could bother me. Someone could tell me they kicked my dog and I wouldn’t even have cared.”
Cardinals lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Tommy Edman ss
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Tyler O’Neill lf
5. Matt Carpenter 3b
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Dexter Fowler dh
8. Dylan Carlson rf
9. Harrison Bader cf
LH Kwang Hyun Kim p
Cincinnati lineup
1. Joey Votto 1b
2. Nick Castellanos rf
3. Matt Davidson dh
4. Eugenio Suarez 3b
5. Philip Ervin cf
6. Jesse Winker lf
7. Curt Casali c
8. Freddy Galvis ss
9 Kyle Farmer 2b
LH Wade Miley p
