Cards' Martinez, who slipped while celebrating Flaherty homer, goes on 10-day IL

MILWAUKEE--Carlos Martinez’s exuberance has put him on the 10-day injured list. Martinez, who has won his past three starts for the Cardinals, was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday after spraining his right ankle Friday night when he slipped down the dugout steps in St. Louis after congratulating Jack Flaherty on the occasion of Flaherty’s first big-league home run.

Righthander Johan Oviedo, who has made two starts and a relief appearance for the Cardinals, has been recalled from Class AAA Memphis and will take Martinez’s scheduled start Friday night in San Diego.

Martinez, though bothered by his ankle, labored through five innings on Saturday, long enough to gain a 9-8 win over Colorado. Before that game, he had held opponents to two earned runs over 21 1/3 innings covering three starts. The righthander has held opposing hitters to a .219 average and only two homers.

Manager Mike Shildt said Martinez came out of Saturday’s game “feeling no worse for the wear. The next day he was really optimistic about moving forward but then as the medical team began looking at it a little, they realized where the sprain is is in a spot less than five percent of where sprains are.