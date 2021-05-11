Cards' Martinez, who slipped while celebrating Flaherty homer, goes on 10-day IL

MILWAUKEE--Carlos Martinez’s exuberance has put him on the 10-day injured list. Martinez, who has won his past three starts for the Cardinals, was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday after spraining his right ankle Friday night when he slipped down the dugout steps in St. Louis after congratulating Jack Flaherty on the occasion of Flaherty’s first big-league home run.
Righthander Johan Oviedo, who has made two starts and a relief appearance for the Cardinals, has been recalled from Class AAA Memphis and will take Martinez’s scheduled start Friday night in San Diego.
Martinez, though bothered by his ankle, labored through five innings on Saturday, long enough to gain a 9-8 win over Colorado. Before that game, he had held opponents to two earned runs over 21 1/3 innings covering three starts. The righthander has held opposing hitters to a .219 average and only two homers.
Manager Mike Shildt said Martinez came out of Saturday’s game “feeling no worse for the wear. The next day he was really optimistic about moving forward but then as the medical team began looking at it a little, they realized where the sprain is is in a spot less than five percent of where sprains are.
“It’s not severe but it’s just not in a great place. They’re worried about continued stress on it, exacerbating it and causing something that could move on for a prolonged period time.
"We’re doing the prudent thing. I don’t think it’s a long-term issue but it something they want to get behind him, so he won’t be active for at least 10 days and we’ll evaluate it at that point. But we have a good replacement in Mr. Oviedo, who will take (Martinez's) spot in the rotation.”
Oviedo, 0-1, with a 4.61 earned run average for the Cardinals this season, worked 2 2/3 innings on Sunday at Memphis before coming out of the game after just 48 pitches, in case he was needed this weekend.
Kwang Hyun will seek his second victory in his fifth start of the season Tuesday night here against Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta. Kim also will pitch the final game of the six-game trip in San Diego on Sunday night.
Cardinals’ lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Dylan Carlson rf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Tyler O’Neill lf
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Kwang Hyun Kim p
Milwaukee lineup