Cards' Molina still out: DeJong still at Memphis: Bader still idle

Neither injured catcher Yadier Molina (bruised left knee) nor shortstop Paul DeJong (non-displaced rib fracture) will be in the Cardinals’ lineup Tuesday night against Cleveland although DeJong, his medical rehabilitation option still in play, would have been in the Memphis lineup against Gwinnett had had not the Redbirds been rained out.

Meanwhile, center fielder Harrison Bader, who has his own non-displaced rib fracture, is not progressing quickly and hasn’t even resumed baseball activities yet.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said he spoke to Molina and Molina had told him he expected to be ready to play Wednesday night in the series finale when Adam Wainwright, his battery mate for 284 major league starts, will face the Indians.

Shildt classified Molina, hit on Saturday by a foul tip as “better. . . but still sore. He’s getting a lot closer. Optimistic about tomorrow. Could be available in an emergency situation tonight. Getting there. Making steady improvement. Just needs another day."

DeJong, who has been out since May 12, went one for five in two games for Memphis this past weekend and is targeted to play in one and possibly two games on Wednesday night before potentially being ready for a three-game series starting Friday in Chicago.