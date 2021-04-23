 Skip to main content
Cards move Goldschmidt to No. 3, Arenado to cleanup
Cardinals face Reds in Cincinnati on opening day

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) chats with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) during batting practice before the start of an opening day Major League Baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Pitcher Jack Flaherty leads the Cardinals into their first game of the season. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, after 18 games of hitting sluggers Paul Goldschmidt second and Nolan Arenado third, has moved each down a spot Friday night to lineup positions to which they have been more accustomed in their careers as the Cardinals try to find consistent offense. The Cardinals have scored only two runs in their past two games and have been shut out twice in their past four.

That means that switch-hitting rookie Dylan Carlson will move to second behind switch-hitting leadoff man Tommy Edman. Yadier Molina, who had been successful as a cleanup man, will hit fifth, rising Paul DeJong sixth and skidding Matt Carpenter seventh against tough Cincinnati righthander Sonny Gray.

Carpenter will play second base and Justin Williams will hit eighth ahead of Cardinals lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim and play left field.

O’Neill activated; Nogowski goes on IL

The Cardinals activated outfielder Tyler O’Neill (right groin strain) from the 10-day Injured List and placed first baseman/outfielder John Nogowski (left hand bone bruise) on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Tuesday. 

O’Neill had started each of the team’s first eight games, hitting a homer and driving in three runs while striking out 14 times in 28 at-bats in which he was hitting .143.

Nogowski had appeared in 13 games, with 11 of those appearances coming as a pinch hitter. He was hitless in his past 10 at-bats and one for 12 (.083) overall.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman rf

2. Dylan Carlson cf

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Yadier Molina c

6. Paul DeJong ss

7. Matt Carpenter 2b

8. Justin Williams lf

9. Kwang Hyun Kim p

