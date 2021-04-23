Cards move Goldschmidt to No. 3, Arenado to cleanup

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, after 18 games of hitting sluggers Paul Goldschmidt second and Nolan Arenado third, has moved each down a spot Friday night to lineup positions to which they have been more accustomed in their careers as the Cardinals try to find consistent offense. The Cardinals have scored only two runs in their past two games and have been shut out twice in their past four.

That means that switch-hitting rookie Dylan Carlson will move to second behind switch-hitting leadoff man Tommy Edman. Yadier Molina, who had been successful as a cleanup man, will hit fifth, rising Paul DeJong sixth and skidding Matt Carpenter seventh against tough Cincinnati righthander Sonny Gray.

Carpenter will play second base and Justin Williams will hit eighth ahead of Cardinals lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim and play left field.

O’Neill activated; Nogowski goes on IL

The Cardinals activated outfielder Tyler O’Neill (right groin strain) from the 10-day Injured List and placed first baseman/outfielder John Nogowski (left hand bone bruise) on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Tuesday.

O’Neill had started each of the team’s first eight games, hitting a homer and driving in three runs while striking out 14 times in 28 at-bats in which he was hitting .143.