Cards move Goldschmidt to No. 3, Arenado to fourth

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, after 18 games of hitting sluggers Paul Goldschmidt second and Nolan Arenado third, has moved each down a spot Friday night to lineup positions to which they have been more accustomed in their careers as the Cardinals try to find consistent offense. The Cardinals have scored only two runs in their past two games and have been shut out twice in their past four.

That means that switch-hitting rookie Dylan Carlson will move to second behind switch-hitting leadoff man Tommy Edman. Yadier Molina, who had been successful as a cleanup man, will hit fifth, rising Paul DeJong sixth and skidding Matt Carpenter seventh against tough Cincinnati righthander Sonny Gray.

"(Carlson) has been deserving of it," Shildt said. "His body of work has good (three doubles, two triples, three homers, 11 RBIs) has been good.

"It was a lineup I had toyed with prior to spring training. I still like the lineup we've been going with (and) there's a good chance you'll see something similar to it tomorrow against a lefty in (Wade) Miley but we'll look at (Friday's lineup) against a righty and see what it tastes like."

Shildt said he had spoken to both Goldschmidt and Arenado and that both were on board wherever Shildt wanted them to hit.