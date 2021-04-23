 Skip to main content
Cards move Goldschmidt to No. 3, Arenado to fourth
Cardinals face Reds in Cincinnati on opening day

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) chats with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) during batting practice before the start of an opening day Major League Baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Pitcher Jack Flaherty leads the Cardinals into their first game of the season. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, after 18 games of hitting sluggers Paul Goldschmidt second and Nolan Arenado third, has moved each down a spot Friday night to lineup positions to which they have been more accustomed in their careers as the Cardinals try to find consistent offense. The Cardinals have scored only two runs in their past two games and have been shut out twice in their past four.

That means that switch-hitting rookie Dylan Carlson will move to second behind switch-hitting leadoff man Tommy Edman. Yadier Molina, who had been successful as a cleanup man, will hit fifth, rising Paul DeJong sixth and skidding Matt Carpenter seventh against tough Cincinnati righthander Sonny Gray.

"(Carlson) has been deserving of it," Shildt said. "His body of work has good (three doubles, two triples, three homers, 11 RBIs) has been good.

"It was a lineup I had toyed with prior to spring training. I still like the lineup we've been going with (and) there's a good chance you'll see something similar to it tomorrow against a lefty in (Wade) Miley but we'll look at (Friday's lineup) against a righty and see what it tastes like."

Shildt said he had spoken to both Goldschmidt and Arenado and that both were on board wherever Shildt wanted them to hit.

Carpenter, who is hitting .081 and treading on thin ice as far as playing time is concerned when injured outfielders return, will play second base and Justin Williams will hit eighth ahead of Cardinals lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim and play left field.  Edman will be in right. 

O’Neill activated; Nogowski goes on IL

The Cardinals activated outfielder Tyler O’Neill (right groin strain) from the 10-day Injured List and placed first baseman/outfielder John Nogowski (left hand bone bruise) on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Tuesday. 

O’Neill had started each of the team’s first eight games, hitting a homer and driving in three runs while striking out 14 times in 28 at-bats in which he was hitting .143. Apparently, he would have started on Friday but he fouled a ball off his left foot during a simulated game Thursday at Busch Stadium but he likely will be in Saturday's lineup against Miley.  

Nogowski had appeared in 13 games, with 11 of those appearances coming as a pinch hitter. He was hitless in his past 10 at-bats and one for 12 (.083) overall. Manager Shildt said that Nogowski never had recovered from being hit in the left hand by a pitch on April 7 in Miami. 

"He's not quite feeling great about it," said Shildt.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman rf

2. Dylan Carlson cf

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Yadier Molina c

6. Paul DeJong ss

7. Matt Carpenter 2b

8. Justin Williams lf

9. Kwang Hyun Kim p

Cincinnati lineup 

1. Jesse Winker lf

2. Nick Castellanos rf

3. Eugenio Suarez ss

4. Joey Votto 1b

5. Alex Blandino 3b

6. Nick Senzel cf

7. Jonathan India 2b

8. Tyler Stephenson c

9. Sonny Gray p 

