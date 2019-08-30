The first X-rays taken in Milwaukee, the Tuesday night he was hit by a pitch, didn’t reveal a fracture to Cardinals outfielder Lane Thomas’ right wrist. But a CT scan taken here Thursday, after the Cardinals returned from their trip, revealed a fracture.
Thomas was placed on the 10-day disabled list, and likely is out for the remainder of the regular season.
Thomas also had been hit on the right arm earlier in the Milwaukee series.
Outfielder Tyler O’Neill, who had been on a minor league rehabilitation option for a left wrist strain he had suffered on July 31, was removed from the injured list and activated for Friday night’s game here against Cincinnati.
O’Neill, batting .279 for the season with five homers, was six for 22 at Memphis and Springfield with one homer.
Thomas hit .316 with four homers in just at-bats for the Cardinals.
Infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson, who had been waived earlier in the week, has cleared waivers and has become a free agent.