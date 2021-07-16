Cards' pitchers Mikolas, Flaherty continue to progress

Cardinals starting pitching news was significant Friday afternoon as manager Mike Shildt reported that righthander Miles Mikolas (forearm flexor problem) had thrown a batting practice session to three hitters—sitting down and getting back up--and that staff ace Jack Flaherty had thrown for an extended time off the bullpen mound.

Meanwhile, righthander Adam Wainwright was not facing the San Francisco Giants starter he had expected to face. Giants All-Star Kevin Gausman went back to California on a family medical emergency leave reportedly to be with his wife, who was having issues with her pregnancy. Righthander Logan Webb replaced Gausman. Mikolas and Flaherty would seem to be getting ever closer to medical rehabilitation assignments later this month, in Mikolas’ case, and Flaherty (torn oblique muscle) perhaps a little later.

“It’s good news that both guys are the mound throwing from 60 feet 6 inches and Miles throwing to hitters,” said Shildt.

But reliever Jordan Hicks, who still is battling elbow inflammation after having Tommy John surgery two years ago, isn’t near where the aforementioned pitchers are and Shildt, meaningfully, couldn’t answer whether Hicks would pitch this any more this year or not.