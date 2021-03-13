Cards' Ponce de Leon holds Marlins to one run as replacement for injured Kim

“It’s possible that he may not make that first start. We’re not going to push it just to push it. We do have other candidates.”

Kim, who had been unimpressive in his first two starts after a dazzling rookie season for the Cardinals, joins righthander Miles Mikolas (right shoulder soreness) in drydock.

John Gant already is filling for Mikolas and Ponce de Leon, who has started for the Cardinals in each of his two previous seasons, has the edge on replacing Kim although Shildt said that Johan Oviedo and Jake Woodford will continue to get looks as potential starting candidates before camp ends.

Young lefthanders Matthew Liberatore and Zack Thompson, who also are being conditioned as starters, will follow Ponce de Leon on Saturday after the latter is targeted for four innings.

“We are working from a resource of depth that is being tested a little early on,” Shildt said.

Hicks to make debut on Sunday

Shildt said that reliever Jordan Hicks will make his first varsity game appearance of the spring on Sunday at Port St. Lucie, Florida, against the New York Mets. Hicks, who will have one inning in the game, hasn’t pitched since June, 2019, when he suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.