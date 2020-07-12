Cards reliever Cabrera has second positive COVID-19 test

Another day without relievers Giovanny Gallegos, Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera Sunday and Cardinals manager Mike Shildt barely can count on them being ready for the start of the season 11 days from now as summer camp has reached the halfway point.

Cabrera, as well as infielder Elehuris Montero and lefthander Ricardo Sanchez, has tested positive for a second time for the coronavirus but still is asymptomatic and in St. Louis, Shildt said.

“They’re chomping at the bit to get back but they still have to be cleared from a medical perspective,” Shildt said. “The other guys are doing what they can to get back into camp.”

There is no official word linking the virus to Gallegos, who still is in Mexico and Reyes, who is here. Both Reyes and his representative have declined comment on his status.

Thus, on a potential 17-man staff there would seem to be at least those three openings.

“It’s going to be a challenge, clearly (for Cabrera, Gallegos and Reyes),” said Shildt. “Every day that goes by and they’re not here is more of a challenge.

“The biggest two factors will be (a) when they get here and (b) how they look and how they can get ready without us feeling like we’re rushing them.”