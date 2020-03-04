Cards reliever Miller begins throwing again as club awaits test results

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.--There is progress on the Andrew Miller front.
The Cardinals' reliever, who has had difficulty getting a "feel" for the ball and had to miss a scheduled turn on Monday, began tossing again today after going through a battery of tests the past couple of days. .
"Things are moving in a forward direction," said the lefthander.
Miller said he understood it would be a couple of days before there was some sort of resolution as the Cardinals await some of the tests results. But, it seems that carpal tunnel syndrome, which afflicted fellow lefthanded reliever Brett Cecil last season, has been ruled out, as has the need for thoracic outlet syndrome surgery to repair nerve damage.
Miller said the Cardinals were waiting for confirmation "on what they believe it is," but did not elaborate.
Manager Mike Shildt said, "There's been nothing out of the ordinary on some of the testing we've done. There will be some more testing going on.
"But everything's been normal to what we've received back."
Flaherty, Ponce de Leon to face Mets
Only three Cardinals are listed as likely to pitch in Wednesday's exhibition against the New York Mets here and all have been standouts this spring.
Jack Flaherty, who will start the first game of the season in Cincinnati on March 26, is targeted to pitch four innings, as well as Daniel Ponce de Leon. Flaherty has a 1.93 earned run average for two outings and Ponce de Leon has a 0.00 ERA, having struck out seven in five innings.
Another hard thrower, Junior Fernandez, also is slated. That righthander has allowed opponents to bat just .100 against him in three scoreless innings in which Fernandez has struck out six.
Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader are among the squad traveling here from home base in Jupiter, Fla.
The Cardinals will have two games on Thursday. Adam Wainwright is scheduled for four innings at Jupiter against the Mets, with Kwang Hyun Kim to go two, after it had been announced the day before by Shildt that Kim would be starting that game.
That Kim will be appearing as a reliever does not tie in with projected absence for Miller, Shildt said. "I don't know that they're attached to each other," Shildt said. "It could potentially open up a spot that Kim could take. But I don't think that it's because Miller is out that Kim goes in.
"Kim still is being viewed as a starter. You're talking about a guy with 190 innings last year. He can ramp up."
Carlos Martinez will draw the Thursday night start at West Palm Beach, Fla., against Washington as the Cardinals complete their second split-squad doubleheader.
The Cardinals will be off on Friday. But, said Shildt, smiling, "It's not an ordinary off day." Shildt will be married to Michelle Segrave on Friday night at the Jupiter Beach Resort.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Tommy Edman ss
2. Matt Carpenter 3b
3. Rangel Ravelo 1b
4. Tyler O'Neill lf
5. Harrison Bader cf
6. Andrew Knizner c
7. Austin Dean rf
8. Edmundo Sosa 2b
9. Ivan Herrera c
RH Jack Flaherty p