Cards reliever Miller begins throwing again as club awaits test results

Jack Flaherty, who will start the first game of the season in Cincinnati on March 26, is targeted to pitch four innings, as well as Daniel Ponce de Leon. Flaherty has a 1.93 earned run average for two outings and Ponce de Leon has a 0.00 ERA, having struck out seven in five innings.

Another hard thrower, Junior Fernandez, also is slated. That righthander has allowed opponents to bat just .100 against him in three scoreless innings in which Fernandez has struck out six.

Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader are among the squad traveling here from home base in Jupiter, Fla.

The Cardinals will have two games on Thursday. Adam Wainwright is scheduled for four innings at Jupiter against the Mets, with Kwang Hyun Kim to go two, after it had been announced the day before by Shildt that Kim would be starting that game.

That Kim will be appearing as a reliever does not tie in with projected absence for Miller, Shildt said. "I don't know that they're attached to each other," Shildt said. "It could potentially open up a spot that Kim could take. But I don't think that it's because Miller is out that Kim goes in.

"Kim still is being viewed as a starter. You're talking about a guy with 190 innings last year. He can ramp up."