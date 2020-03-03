Cards reliever Miller to be tested for lack of sensation in left hand

JUPITER, Fla.--Lefthander Andrew Miller, who wasn't able to take a relief assignment on Monday, will be undergoing tests on Tuesday to try to determine what is causing the lack of sensation in fingers on his pitching hand.
"He doesn't have the literal feel," manager Mike Shildt said. The 34-year-old Miller has made only one relief appearance this spring and walked two and hit one batter this past Friday before escaping the inning, He expressed to Shildt and staff that the lack of sensation was an issue that day, too.
In other medical news, infielder Yairo Munoz, who has a torn left hamstring, will have an MRI performed on Wednesday. Lefthander Genesis Cabrera, who sustained a cracked finger nail on Monday, will be out only a few days as he acclimates himself to a new nail. And infielder Brad Miller, who has some lower back stiffness, is likely to be able to play this weekend.
"There's still some limitations with (B. Miller)," said Shildt.
Hudson to make first start after two relief outings
After two relief performances in games started by Jack Flaherty, righthander Dakota Hudson will make his initial Cardinals start of the spring against Houston and Justin Verlander here Tuesday.
Hudson, in 4 2/3 innings, has allowed two runs and struck out five while walking no one. The significance of that last statistic is that Hudson led the National League in walks this past season at 86.
"He's been in attack zone and stayed in it," Shildt said.
Alex Reyes, making his third relief appearance, will be among those to follow Hudson, along with Tyler Webb and Giovanny Gallegos.
Dylan Carlson starts in left field again for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong, who has three homers and a double among six hits in 11 at-bats, will hit fourth behind Kolten Wong, Yadier Molina and Paul Goldschmidt.
No jitters for Shildt
Shildt, who will be married to Michelle Seagrave on Friday night here, says he isn't feeling any pre-wedding jitters.
"I don't need socks--for my cold feet," cracked Shildt.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Yadier Molina dh
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Dexter Fowler rf
6. Matt Wieters c
7. Dylan Carlson lf
8. Max Schrock 3b
9. Lane Thomas cf
RH Dakota Hudson p