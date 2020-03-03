Cards reliever Miller to be tested for lack of sensation in left hand

JUPITER, Fla.--Lefthander Andrew Miller, who wasn't able to take a relief assignment on Monday, will be undergoing tests on Tuesday to try to determine what is causing the lack of sensation in fingers on his pitching hand.

"He doesn't have the literal feel," manager Mike Shildt said. The 34-year-old Miller has made only one relief appearance this spring and walked two and hit one batter this past Friday before escaping the inning, He expressed to Shildt and staff that the lack of sensation was an issue that day, too.

In other medical news, infielder Yairo Munoz, who has a torn left hamstring, will have an MRI performed on Wednesday. Lefthander Genesis Cabrera, who sustained a cracked finger nail on Monday, will be out only a few days as he acclimates himself to a new nail. And infielder Brad Miller, who has some lower back stiffness, is likely to be able to play this weekend.

"There's still some limitations with (B. Miller)," said Shildt.

Hudson to make first start after two relief outings

After two relief performances in games started by Jack Flaherty, righthander Dakota Hudson will make his initial Cardinals start of the spring against Houston and Justin Verlander here Tuesday.