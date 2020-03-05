You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cards to use mostly 'regular' lineup behind Wainwright
0 comments

Cards to use mostly 'regular' lineup behind Wainwright

Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months
Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright pitches live batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla.--The Cardinals will employ their most regular-laden lineup of the season Thursday when Adam Wainwright faces the New York Mets for the third time this spring. And there will be a semblance about what might be a regular batting order. 

Kolten Wong will lead off, folllowed by Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong (fourth), Yadier Molina, Dexter Fowler, Harrison Bader and Lane Thomas. Thomas is the only player who does not figure as a regular so far. Edmundo Sosa will bat ninth as the designated hitter. 

Carlos Martinez will start a night game for the Cardinals at West Palm Beach, Fla., against Washington.

Cardinals' lineup  

1. Kolten Wong 2b

2. Matt Carpenter 3b

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Paul DeJong ss

5. Yadier Molina c

6. Dexter Fowler rf

7. Harrison Bader cf

8. Lane Thomas lf 

9. Edmundo Sosa dh 

RH Adam Wainwright p

0 comments

Tags

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports