Cards to use mostly 'regular' lineup behind Wainwright

JUPITER, Fla.--The Cardinals will employ their most regular-laden lineup of the season Thursday when Adam Wainwright faces the New York Mets for the third time this spring. And there will be a semblance about what might be a regular batting order.
Kolten Wong will lead off, folllowed by Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong (fourth), Yadier Molina, Dexter Fowler, Harrison Bader and Lane Thomas. Thomas is the only player who does not figure as a regular so far. Edmundo Sosa will bat ninth as the designated hitter.
Carlos Martinez will start a night game for the Cardinals at West Palm Beach, Fla., against Washington.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Matt Carpenter 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Dexter Fowler rf
7. Harrison Bader cf
8. Lane Thomas lf
9. Edmundo Sosa dh
RH Adam Wainwright p