Carlson finishes a few feet shy of a cycle as Gomber grounds KC for 5-0 victory

KANSAS CITY — The swing Dylan Carlson put on the slow-bending, 78-mph breaking ball in the eighth inning carried it just a few feet shy of history.
The Cardinals' rookie came up for his final at-bat of the evening a home run shy of the team's first cycle since 2005, when infielder and future KC Royal Gold Glove-winner Mark Grudzielanek had one at a ballpark that has been paved over for a village. He had a double and a triple in his first two at-bats, both against Royals starter Brady Singer, and he lashed a single to help the Cardinals push toward their 5-0 victory Tuesday night.
Carlson got good wood on the pitch in the eighth and it traveled all the way to the warning track, where it was caught of an out, short of the cycle.
"I knew I hit it well," Carlson said. "I also know I got under it."
The evening at Kauffman Stadium was set up to be a showcase of a young player continuing to establish himself in the majors.
And it was, just not the guy from the Royals.
Singer, who had pitched 14 shutout innings in his previous two starts, walked his way into trouble, and Carlson did the damage he could. Carlson's triple to lead off the fourth jettisoned Singer from the game and would lead to manager Mike Matheny's ejection (see below). Singer allowed three runs, but it was the five walks that really shortened start.
The young starter that excelled on the evening was Cardinals lefty Austin Gomber.
He kept the infielders busy with nine groundballs, and he was also his fielders biggest fan at the ballpark. Without a crowd to cheer for diving plays, Gomber did. When Harrison Bader made a diving catch in center, Gomber (1-1) raised his hands to the sky and shouted to his teammate. When Matt Carpenter dove to his right and made the play that closed out Gomber's six scoreless innings, Gomber was the one pointing and applauding as they walked off the field.
In the empty stadium, it was possible to hear the pitcher's cheers.
Gomber struck out three and allowed four hits. As a contrast to Singer (3-5) and the trouble he created for himself, Gomber did not walk a batter.
Carlson's double in the second inning scored two teammates who had walked. Carlson scored on Kolten Wong's RBI single. In the fifth inning, Brad Miller doubled home Paul Goldschmidt to push the Cardinals' lead to 4-0. In the sixth, Carlson led off with a single to left field. He took second when Bader walked, got to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored the fifth run of the game for the Cardinals on a sacrifice fly.
Carlson finished the game three-for-four with two RBIs, two runs scored and his batting average on the cusp of .200, at .196.
Carlson had faced Singer in Class AA and offered some suggestions to his teammates about how to handle the righthander or at least what to look for from the Royals pitcher's fastball/slider mix.
"Do some damage," Carlson said.
***
It's the emergency start that could start giving the Cardinals ideas as they end into the final weekend of this irregular season.
Austin Gomber, tagging into the rotation in place of Dakota Hudson for an evening, has pitched six shutout innings and kept third baseman Matt Carpenter hopping with groundouts. He's carried the Cardinals to a 5-0 lead through six innings, and he's positioned himself to be part of their decisions for the weekend to come.
The starter for Tuesday's game lines up to be the starter for the season finale Sunday at Busch Stadium against Milwaukee.
The starter could also be pushed back ahead to be ready for a potential doubleheader Monday in Detroit, if it's necessary for the Cardinals to secure a postseason berth, win the NL Central, or decide if another team gets into the postseason.
Gomber would be a factor for any of those games.
The lefty pitched six scoreless innings Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium. He allowed four hits and struck out three. He did not walk a batter, and he finished the 18 outs on 76 pitches. Gomber got nine groundouts.
Five involved the third baseman.
Offensively, the Cardinals have been keyed by rookie Dylan Carlson. The switch-hitting outfielder is a home run shy of the cycle with likely one more plate appearance to go in the game. Carlson doubled home the Cardinals first two runs before also scoring in the second inning. He hit a leadoff triple in the fourth inning, and then had a good view of the Cardinals going down in order from there without moving him along.
In the sixth, Carlson got his single and scored on a sacrifice fly.
KC starter Brady Singer, whose recent exploits were chronicled below, walked five batters to help the Cardinals along and lose control of his start early.
On his 50th birthday, KC manager Mike Matheny was ejected after removing Singer from the game. Matheny and home-plate umpire Manny Gonzalez exchanged thoughts as Matheny left the field, and then the manager spun around to get into the umpires face. They had to be separated by another umpire, though it did not look like contact was made.
It is safe to say that Gonzalez did not give Matheny birthday greetings.
The ejection was the 16th of Matheny's career as a manager, but the previous 15 all came while he was at the helm of the Cardinals.
***
Hudson's season ends with forearm injury, additional visits with doctor scheduled
Although starter Dakota Hudson has yet to meet with the Cardinals' head physician has planned for Tuesday, the team elected to place him on the 45-day injury list and bring an end to his season.
Hudson has been diagnosed with a forearm injury -- a strain of his flexor tendon -- and that, of course raises concern about his elbow. Dr. George Paletta has seen the MRI taken of Hudson's forearm and elbow, and he will meet with the righthander by Wednesday to determine possible treatments and causes for the soreness.
John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said he would reserve comment on his level of concern until after Hudson has met with the doctor.
He said he did not want to speculate.
The Cardinals used Hudson's spot on the 40-man roster for Kodi Whitley, and they added him to the active roster.
Junior Fernandez was optioned to the alternate-site camp.
He will remain with the team on the taxi squad.
Lefty Rob Kaminsky cleared waivers and has remained with the organization.
On Monday night that Cardinals got an eyeful of the Royals' bullpen and managed to get on base only once in the final 5 1/3 innings of the game. In Game 2 of the series, one set aside to celebrate the Negro Leagues' 100th anniversary with throwback jerseys, the Cardinals will get a glimpse of KC's future.
He's already had quite a present.
Brady Singer, a rising pitching prospect, pitched eight shutout innings and held Cleveland to one-hit two starts ago. He followed that with six shutout innings and two hits against Detroit. Ninety-five percent of the time Singer is either going to throw a slider or a fastball. It's the angle at which they arrive and the fact that they are separated, on average, by 10 mph that helps him throw off an opponent's timing.
Here are the lineups for this evening's game pitting the Stars (Cardinals) vs. the Monarchs (Royals). Of note in the Cardinals' lineup is the break that shortstop Paul DeJong is getting. Before the game Mozeliak talked about how he thinks fatigue is a factor dragging on the offense. Manager Mike Shildt said the team isn't looking for excuses; it's in the "solution business."
Well, the lineup speaks to one of those solutions for fatigue.
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, SS
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Carpenter, 3B
5. Molina, C
6. B. Miller, DH
7. Fowler, RF
8. Carlson, LF
9. Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Austin Gomber, LHP (0-1, 2.37 ERA)
ROYALS
1. Merrifield, RF
2. Mondesi, SS
3. Perez, C
4. Soler, DH
5. Franco, 3B
6. Dozier, 1B
7. Olivares, LF
8. Starling, CF
9. Lopez, 2B
Starting pitcher: Brady Singer, RHP (3-4, 4.14 ERA)
