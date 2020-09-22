Carlson finishes a few feet shy of a cycle as Gomber grounds KC for 5-0 victory

KANSAS CITY — The swing Dylan Carlson put on the slow-bending, 78-mph breaking ball in the eighth inning carried it just a few feet shy of history.

The Cardinals' rookie came up for his final at-bat of the evening a home run shy of the team's first cycle since 2005, when infielder and future KC Royal Gold Glove-winner Mark Grudzielanek had one at a ballpark that has been paved over for a village. He had a double and a triple in his first two at-bats, both against Royals starter Brady Singer, and he lashed a single to help the Cardinals push toward their 5-0 victory Tuesday night.

Carlson got good wood on the pitch in the eighth and it traveled all the way to the warning track, where it was caught of an out, short of the cycle.

"I knew I hit it well," Carlson said. "I also know I got under it."

The evening at Kauffman Stadium was set up to be a showcase of a young player continuing to establish himself in the majors.

And it was, just not the guy from the Royals.