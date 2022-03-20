Carlson, Goldschmidt hit 420-foot bombs as Cardinals edge Mets 6-4

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.—The Cardinals had 420-foot homers from both Dylan Carlson and Paul Goldschmidt off New York Mets lefthander David Peterson Sunday. Carlson’s counted for three runs in the first inning and was the difference maker in a 6-4 exhibition win over the Mets.

Carlson also had two singles, matching the two singles the Mets had for the first six innings.

Starter Miles Mikolas, who gave up those soft singles to the Mets, allowed one run but was impressive over two innings, hitting 94 mph consistently. Drew VerHagen, former Detroit pitcher back from two years in Japan, fanned three in two perfect innings, needing just 20 pitches.

Nick Wittgren, another free-agent signing, pitched around a couple of infield misplays and a balk for a scoreless inning. Rookie Jake Walsh, who led the Arizona Fall League in saves in 2021, had a 1-2-3 sixth, netting two groundouts and a called third strike on slugger Pete Alonzo.

Non-roster righthander Zach McAllister allowed two runs in the seventh when right fielder Lars Nootbaar and center fielder Scott Hurst couldn't corral a windblown double. But Nootbaar then sprinted to his right to make a diving catch to stop the rally.

Nootbaar tripled to open the eighth, with throaty chants of "NOOT" ringing from the many Cardinal fans at Clover Park. He scored on a line single to left by top prospect Jordan Walker, brought along for the trip to get a couple of at-bats as a designated hitter. Nootbaar added a run-scoring single with two out in the ninth with Junior Fernandez recording the save.

Many of the Cardinals' regulars had three at-bats as they played for the second consecutive game. Most will not play Monday night at West Palm Beach, Florida against Washington.

