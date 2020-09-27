Carlson moved to fourth for first time in Cardinals' lineup

Brad Miller had succeeded for a while. Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong and Tyler O'Neill all had their cracks at it. But none was really successful as the Cardinals' cleanup man and protector of No. 3 hitter Paul Goldschmidt.
So, manager Mike Shildt took his No. 9 hitter of Saturday night, rookie Dylan Carlson, and made him the fourth hitter for the Cardinals' final regular-season game Sunday at Busch Stadium against the Milwaukee Brewers.
"There’s a methodology to it,” said Shildt, who said he had been pondering this move for a while. “And part of that methodology is. . . who’s taking the better at-bats? Those turns come up in order. And Dylan’s taking really good at-bats.”
Since being brought back from the minor league facility at Springfield, Carlson has been 10 for 32 (.313) with two homers and 11 runs batted in for 11 games.
The Cardinals optioned reliever Nabil Crismatt to the alternate training site, which is here, and activated outfielder Austin Dean as another offensive player. Lefthander Austin Gomber will start for the Cardinals against Brewers lefthander Brett Anderson. n
The math is simple on one level. Whoever wins the Cardinals' game with Milwaukee Sunday is in the playoffs. And the loser also might be in. And the Cardinals might have to go to Detroit on Monday to play a makeup game, relative to what the San Francisco Giants are doing Sunday.
All teams are playing at roughly the same 2:15 time, as the game is here, so there will be little need to wait long for West Coast results, if they have a bearing on the Cardinals' state.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Tommy Edman 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Dylan Carlson lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Paul DeJong ss
7. Dexter Fowler rf
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Tyler O'Neill dh
LH Austin Gomber p
Milwaukee lineup
1. Avisail Garcia cf
2. Christian Yelich lf
3. Ryan Braun rf
4. Jedd Gyorko 1b
5. Daniel Vogelbach c
6. Keston Hiura 2b
7. Orlando Arcia ss
8. Luis Urias 3b
9 Jacob Nottingham c
LH Brett Anderson p
