Carlson moved to fourth for first time in Cardinals' lineup

Brad Miller had succeeded for a while. Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong and Tyler O'Neill all had their cracks at it. But none was really successful as the Cardinals' cleanup man and protector of No. 3 hitter Paul Goldschmidt.

So, manager Mike Shildt took his No. 9 hitter of Saturday night, rookie Dylan Carlson, and made him the fourth hitter for the Cardinals' final regular-season game Sunday at Busch Stadium against the Milwaukee Brewers.

"There’s a methodology to it,” said Shildt, who said he had been pondering this move for a while. “And part of that methodology is. . . who’s taking the better at-bats? Those turns come up in order. And Dylan’s taking really good at-bats.”

Since being brought back from the minor league facility at Springfield, Carlson has been 10 for 32 (.313) with two homers and 11 runs batted in for 11 games.

The Cardinals optioned reliever Nabil Crismatt to the alternate training site, which is here, and activated outfielder Austin Dean as another offensive player. Lefthander Austin Gomber will start for the Cardinals against Brewers lefthander Brett Anderson. n