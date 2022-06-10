Carlson returns to Cardinals from injury as Cincinnati arrives and one losing streak must end

Within a week of Tyler O'Neill's return to the lineup from injury and just as Harrison Bader comes off batting .375 during the road trip, Dylan Carlson completes the opening day set of outfielders, as the Cardinals' right fielder joined the active roster Friday afternoon.

It will be the first time since May 17 that the Cardinals can have the three outfielders they expected to be their everyday starters in the same lineup.

Carlson, 23, spent the previous 2 1/2 weeks recovering from a torn left hamstring. He tested the leg muscle's recovery during a five-game rehab assignment that concluded this week with Class AAA Memphis and a home run for the Redbirds. In five games, Carlson hit .385/.500/.692 with more walks (three) than strikeouts (two).

Carlson's injury interrupted what was a surge in production for the young right fielder. In his 16 appearances before feeling a snap in his hamstring, Carlson hit .333 with a .355 on-base percenteage and a .872 OPS. He had raised his average from .186 to .247 in less than three weeks, and his move through and around the lineup reflected the success the Cardinals saw — and expected head.

To make room for the switch-hitter on the active roster the Cardinals optioned Lars Nootbaar to Class AAA Memphis. This is Nootbaar's second option to the Cardinals' top affiliate this season.

That keeps right-handed hitter Juan Yepez and left-handed-hitting utility fielder Brendan Donovan on the active roster.

Before opening a three-game series at Busch Stadium, Cincinnati promoted a leading prospect, catcher Chris Okey, to replace Tyler Stephenson on the active roster. Stephen fractured his right thumb. Okey will be the eighth Reds' player to make his big-league debut this season if he appears in the series.

The Cardinals have had nine players make their debut this season.

One of those players is right-hander Andre Pallante will be starting Friday night. The Cardinals hope to extend the former reliever and current spot starter to as many as 60, maybe 70 pitches, giving him at least a second look at the Reds' lineup, if not more. He'll pitch opposite the Reds' top starter, right-hander Luis Castillo, who is 2-3 with a 3.55 ERA.

As a division, the National League Central has lost 17 consecutive games. The Cardinals lost all three games in a visit to Tampa Bay, Milwaukee has lost six consecutive games (all at home), and the last-place Reds come to St. Louis with a two-game losing streak.

As the only two teams in the division playing a division series this weekend, that assures that at least one NL Central team will win Friday.

Weather permitting.

The lineups, when available, will be posted here, in this article.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.