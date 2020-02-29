Martinez fans four, walks three in three no-hit innings for Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla.—Carlos Martinez didn't light up the radar gun in his first start with the Cardinals this spring. But, sporting a fastball between 92 and 94 miles an hour, he no-hit the Washington Nationals for three innings Saturday.

Seven of the 12 Washington hitters failed to make contact. Martinez struck out four, including Ryan Zimmerman and Juan Soto to end the third inning, and he walked three in a 51-pitch performance.

Martinez left with a lead on the strength of Paul DeJong's wind-aided home run in the first inning off Patrick Corbin.

CARLSON (.455) IN CENTER FIELD

Dylan Carlson, the 21-year-old who has been among the most impressive players in Cardinals’ camp, will open in center field Saturday behind Carlos Martinez, who will be making his second appearance when the World Series champion Washington Nationals visit. Carlson is five for 11 (.455) with two extra-base hits and three walks.

Kolten Wong will hit first and Paul DeJong fourth and Rangel Ravelo, who lost a fly ball in the sun at Port St. Lucie, Fla., on Friday, will be in the outfield again.