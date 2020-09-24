Carlson's two-run homer gives Cardinals 3-1 lead over Brewers

Dylan Carlson, who fell 10 or so feet short of a home run which would have given him a cycle a few nights ago in Kansas City, found the extra distance and more in the fourth inning against Milwaukee righthander Corbin Burnes Thursday night when he sent a two-run homer to right field to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals had caused Burnes, who entered the game with a 1.77 earned run average, to labor all night long and, with Carlson at bat, the Brewers' manager, pitching coach and trainer had visited the mound to see if Burnes was all right. The homer and then a groundout by Kolten Wong followed. With Tommy Edman at bat, Burnes, who already was at the 81-pitch mark for four innings, walked off the mound in distress and was removed from the game with lower back discomfort.

The extra-base hit for Carlson was his third in his past 10 at-bats and was his third homer of the season.

Cardinals strike first but Brewers catch up at 1-1

Consecutive singles by Kolten Wong, Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt created the first scoring of the game as the Cardinals took a 1-0 lead over Milwaukee in the first of five games between the two clubs this weekend at Busch Stadium.