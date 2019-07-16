St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter, center, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring during a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, July 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Matt Carpenter, who fouled a ball off the top of his right foot on Monday night and left the game, was put on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a foot contusion.
"The ball off his foot, it's a good news-bad news proposition," manager Mike Shildt said. "The good news is there's no fracture that's shown up. We got the X-rays and then we followed with an MRI today.
"But it's a pretty severe contusion on the very top of his foot and he's going to be limited for some period of time. It could be a couple days, the hope is he's down for just three, four, five days, then he can get to a point where he can resume some baseball activity and then maybe go to a Memphis or Springfield and garner some at-bats and be back toward the 11th day, back up here."
The Cardinals have called up rookie infielder Edmundo Sosa from Memphis, though it's uncertain when he'll get here. Sosa played in three games for the Cardinals last September, going 0 for 2. He was batting .252 with 10 home runs and 34 runs batted in for Memphis, playing 49 games at shortstop, 17 at second and 15 at third base.
"Versatile, he can play multiple positions," Shildt said. "Takes a good at-bat, puts the ball in play, hits a good fastball, plays the game. Last year when he came up, it didn't seem the environment was too big for him. He just picks it up and throws it, plays defense, short, second, third. Take a good at-bat, runs pretty well. Does some things that can help you out."
Tommy Edman, who finished off Carpenter's at-bat in the seventh inning on Monday, will start and play third. Shildt said Edman and Yairo Munoz would play third in Carpenter's absence.
THE LINEUPS
Cardinals
1. Edman 3b
2. DeJong ss
3. Goldschmidt 1b
4. O'Neill lf
5. Fowler rf
6. Wong 2b
7. Wieters c
8. Bader cf
9. Flaherty p
PIRATES
1. Frazier 2b
2. Reynolds rf
3. Marte cf
4. Bell 1b
5. Moran 3b
6. Dickerson lf
7. Newman ss
8. Diaz c
9. Agrazal p
