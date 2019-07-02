SEATTLE — Wiped out one day by a stomach bug that had the Cardinals unsure if he would travel with them out of San Diego, third baseman Matt Carpenter has gone on the injured list the next with lower back pain.
Carpenter's move to the 10-day IL opens a spot for reliever John Brebbia on the active roster as the team begins an interleague series vs. the Mariners.
The team had originally advertised that Brebbia would not rejoin the team until San Francisco. He left the club Saturday to be present in Atlanta for his wife giving birth to the couple's first child. Brebbia will be with the team at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday as they start a three-game visit.
Carpenter did not start a game in San Diego and appeared sparingly in the series. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said the reasoning was to give Carpenter "a break," and that Tommy Edman had earned the playing time at third base and as the team's leadoff hitter. Carpenter and Shildt both said that he was physically fine, and that he was cleared and available to pinch-hit when needed.
Until Sunday.
A stomach virus overtook Carpenter on Saturday night and left him dehydrated and nauseous for most of the day Sunday. He was not available to play at all that day after originally being scheduled to start. Carpenter said he was feeling better after the game and able to travel with the team, but was peaked and lethargic.
Carpenter last appeared in a game Friday, so he's already three days into the 10-day IL stint. Still, the timing of the assignment means he won't be eligible to come off the IL until after the All-Star break when the Cardinals open the second half of the season at home against Arizona.
Here is the lineup that will back Jack Flaherty, complete with a DH:
1. Yairo Munoz, 3B
2. Jose Martinez, DH
3. Paul DeJong, SS
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Tyler O'Neill, LF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Dexter Fowler, RF
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Kolten Wong, 2B
Pitcher: Jack Flaherty, P
This blog will be updated with news, notes, quotes, and any anecdotes from T-Mobile Park in Seattle.