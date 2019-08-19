Dakota Hudson has not allowed a hit through six innings at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals lead the Brewers 2-0 after scoring twice in the fifth.
Hudson has thrown 92 pitches and has six strikeouts with three walks. Paul DeJong saved a hit in the sixth with a diving stop of a sharp grounder up the middle by Trent Grisham to record the out.
Matt Carpenter walked to start the Cardinals’ fifth-inning rally after picking up the team’s only hit in the first four innings. He went to third on a single by Yadier Molina.
Kolten Wong then grounded into a force play to score Carpenter and Hudson sacrificed Wong to second. Dexter Fowler’s single scored Wong.
Carpenter with only hit
The Cardinals and Brewers have combined for one hit through 4 1/2 innings at Busch Stadium, and that hit belongs to Matt Carpenter.
Dakota Hudson has allowed two base runners, both on walks issued to Christian Yelich. He has struck out five in five innings.
Hudson has now allowed a run in his last 11 innings of work.
Carpenter singled with one out in the second inning but was stranded when Yadier Molina flew out to the warning track in left field and Kolten Wong ended the inning with a pop out to second base.
Shildt talks about Carpenter
After fielding multiple questions about Matt Carpenter’s production and his contributions to the Cardinals this season, manager Mike Shildt did a little translating Monday afternoon.
Since returning from a foot injury and a 2-for-26 rehabilitation stint, Carpenter has hit .200. He remained in the lineup for Monday night’s game against Milwaukee, hitting sixth.
“Your question is ‘how soon are you going to cast him aside?’ essentially on some level, and I understand it,” Shildt said to a reporter. “It’s about production. But even when he’s not at that elite performance level, just historically his performance level is so dramatically strong.
“He’s starting to set career records for this organization. That can’t be ignored. But we have guys playing well and production is important, and we’re not going to turn a blind eye to that either.”
Carpenter is 1-for-13 in the last four games with the hit being a home run at Cincinnati. He also drew two walks in that game and showed signs of the type of hitter Shildt has come to expect, he said.
But the veteran has had trouble getting any traction in 2019 and enters Monday night’s game hitting .213 with a .312 on-base percentage and .366 slugging percentage. He has 11 home runs with 33 RBIs.
Talking about Saturday’s game, Shildt said, “It was more like Matt Carpenter … and felt like he was in a good place. That’s what we’re going to need to see – continued hitting the balls he can handle and putting that short swing on it.”
“I don’t want to get too wrapped up in the shift and whether he’s hitting into it or away from it," Shildt continued. "The fact is, guys are throwing balls in on him. They’re cutting it in on him, sinking it in on him. That’s why he’s hitting it off his foot.”
Edman's first look at Brewers
Coming off of his third three-hit game in his last six starts, Tommy Edman will face the Brewers for the first time despite having been with the Cardinals since early June.
He enters the series hitting .271 after sinking to .241 on Aug. 7. Edman is seeing a lot of pitchers for the first time, but not seeing division rival Milwaukee during this long stretch is odd.
“It’s a little different seeing guys in person and being able to be in the box against them and know what the pitches look like, not just on the screen,” he said. “It will be interesting to see what those guys look like and not just on TV.”
Hudson on the mound
The Cardinals will field a usual lineup with Dexter Fowler at the top of the batting order when they start a three-game series with Milwaukee at Busch Stadium on Monday night.
The Cards are tied with the Cubs for first place and the Brewers enter the series two games behind.
Dakota Hudson, who is 11-6, will be on the mound for St. Louis. Hudson pitched six scoreless innings in his last start at Kansas City and picked up the win.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Dexter Fowler, CF
2. Tommy Edman, RF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Matt Carpenter, 3B
7. Yadier Molina, C
8. Kolten Wong, 2B
9. Dakota Hudson, P
Brewers' lineup
1. Trent Grisham, CF
2. Yasmani Grandal, C
3. Christian Yelich, RF
4. Mike Moustakas, 3B
5. Keston Hiura, 2B
6. Eric Thames, 1B
7. Ben Gamel, LF
8. Orlando Arcia, SS
9. Zach Davies, P