PITTSBURGH • Reduced to a backup role these days, Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter still has been a contributor to the club’s recent success.
Receiving his first start in this series, Carpenter hustled a fifth-inning double out of what should have been a single to left and then scored the game’s first run Sunday on a one-out single up the middle by Harrison Bader as the Cardinals forged ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The hit extended Carpenter’s hitting streak to four games in which he had gone five for seven, with most of the at-bats pinch hit at-bats. Carpenter gambled against left fielder Bryan Reynolds, who made an off-line throw to second, trying to get Carpenter.
Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty fanned six through four innings of two-hit pitching. But the Pirates began their fifth with a double to right by Jose Osuna and Melky Cabrera’s single to center where Bader missed on a diving attempt. But Bader the ball close enough to him that Osuna couldn’t advance. That proved pivotal.
Flaherty got Adam Frazier to hit into a forcceout, with Osuna going to third. But then Flaherty induced Jacob Stallings to ground into a double play started by third baseman Carpenter and Osuna was stranded.
PITTSBURGH HAS A MARVEL
Cardinals righthander Jack Flaherty was per usual Sunday, blanking the Pittsburgh Pirates for the first three innings although he did give up two hits, so he wasn’t quite the marvel who was making his big-league debut for Pittsburgh.
James Marvel, a 36th-round draft choice from Duke in 2015, held the Cardinals hitless for the first three until Marcell Ozuna singled with two out in the fourth. Marvel, who tops out at 91 mph with his fastball, was the minor leagues’ top winner this season, recording a total of 16 at Class AA Altoona and Class AAA Indianapolis.
FLAHERTY ON REMARKABLE RUN
Jack Flaherty, the National League Pitcher of the Month for August and who threw one-hit ball for eight innings in his last start, will try to continue one of the most dominant stretches any pitcher has had this year when he faces Pittsburgh on Sunday.
The young Cardinals righthander has allowed more than three hits and more than one earned run in only one of his past eight starts. Totaled, that adds to 52 innings pitched, 23 hits allowed and only five runs surrendered. The Cardinals are 6-2 in those games and Flaherty is 5-1.
Matt Carpenter is starting at third base and Tommy Edman has moved to right field to give Dexter Fowler a day off.
The Cardinals are 7-1 in their first eight games at PNC Park this season. They will be off on Monday before playing three in Colorado against the Rockies, who are the last team with a losing record the Cardinals will play this season.
The final 16 will come against playoff aspirants Milwaukee (three), Washington (three), Arizona (three) and Chicaago (seven).
CARDINALS' LINEUP
1. Tommy Edman rf
2. Kolten Wong 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Matt Carpenter 3b
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Jack Flaherty p
PITTSBURGH LINEUP
1. Kevin Newman ss
2. Bryan Reynolds lf
3. Starling Marte cf
4. Colin Moran 3b
5. Jose Osuna 1b
6. Melky Cabrera rf
7. Adam Frazier 2b
8. Jacob Stallings c
9. James Marvel p