The first of two consecutive day-night doubleheaders couldn’t have turned out better for the Cardinals Saturday. They stood to pick up 1 ½ games on the pursuing Chicago Cubs if everything went their way. And it did.
After a 10-6 win in the afternoon game, pinch hitter Matt Carpenter’s single to right center with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth capped a two-run rally that vaulted the Cardinals into a 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the nightcap.
Down 2-1, Tommy Edman singled for his third hit and Yadier Molina was nicked by a pitch. Eschewing the bunt, manager Mike Shildt let Harrison Bader hit. Bader, robbed of an extra-base hit by Reds center fielder Nick Senzel in his previous at-bat, singled to left off Raisel Iglesias to score Edman and tie the score.
The Reds went to Kevin Gausman and Carpenter stroked a 2-2 pitch into the outfield to score Molina from second for his seventh walk-off run batted in. The Cardinals, who began the day one game ahead of the Cubs, ended it 2 ½ in front as they won for the eighth time in nine games.
Reliever John Gant, who pitched the ninth, won for the 10th consecutive time this season.
WACHA STRONG BUT TRAILS
Michael Wacha needed just 95 pitches to traverse the first seven innings Saturday night against the Cincinnati Reds. But his first pitch was a home run to leadoff man Josh VanMeter and the 35th was a drive by Joey Votto that found the greenery 407 feet away in the third.
The Reds and Sonny Gray entered the seventh with that 2-0 lead over the Cardinals. Gray had blanked the Cardinals on one hit for five innings a couple of weeks ago but was victimized by an unearned run in the seventh as the Cardinals drew closer at 2-1.
A muffed fly ball by left fielder VanMeter led to a run-scoring single by Dexter Fowler, shortly after Reds center fielder Nick Senzel had slammed into the center-field wall to snatch an almost sure extra-base hit from the Cardinals' Harrison Bader.
VOTTO HAS WACHA'S NUMBER
Votto, who also singled in the first against Wacha. continued his hold over the righthander at 16 for 44 (.364).
The Cardinals missed a chance against Gray in the firsst. Kolten Wong tripled into the right-field corner with one out, but running on contact, was cut down at the plate on Paul Goldschmidt’s grounder to third.
Marcell Ozuna walked but Paul DeJong grounded to Gray.
In the third, Wong reached base for the sixth time on the day. But, Goldschmidt lined to deep right where Aristides Aquino made an acrobatic catch. And Ozuna lined to left where VanMeter reached up to pull it in.
Dexter Fowler doubled with two out in the fifth but Wong fanned to end the threat.
WACHA SEEKS FIRST WIN AS STARTER SINCE JUNE
Michael Wacha’s last victory for the Cardinals was six weeks ago and that 12-11 win came in relief against the Cincinnati Reds. But the righthander (6-6) is seeking his first victory as a starter in more than two months (5-1 win over Los Angeles Angels on June 21) when he faces the Reds in the second of a day-night doubleheader Saturday night at Busch Stadium. .
Wacha’s track record against the Reds is estimable. Even with his 2-1 loss to them at Cincinnati two weeks ago, Wacha is 12-2 for his career against the Reds. He will be opposed by Sonny Gray, who fanned 10 Cardinals over five innings when he beat Wacha.
Matt Wieters will make his first start behind the plate for the Cardinals since the series in Cincinnati when he catches Wacha. Harrison Bader, who didn’t start the first game on Saturday but scored two runs after coming into the Cardinals’ 10-6 win, will be in center field and Tommy Edman at third base.
CARDINALS’ LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Kolten Wong 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Tommy Edman 3b
7. Matt Wieters c
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Michael Wacha p
CINCINNATI LINEUP
1. Josh VanMeter lf
2. Joey Votto 1b
3. Eugenio Suarez 3b
4. Aristides Aquino rf
5. Nick Senzel cf
6. Jose Iglesias ss
7. Kyle Farmer 2b
8. Sonny Gray p
9. Curt Casali c