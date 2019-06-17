Matt Carpenter hit his 10th home run of the season in the third inning to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead over Miami at Busch Stadium, where an early threat of rain was avoided for an on-time start.
Carpenter's homer barely carried into the right-center field seats off of Miami starter Elieser Hernandez.
Miles Mikolas allowed singles in the second and third innings after retiring the Marlins on three ground balls, needing only six pitches, in the first inning.
The Cardinals had singles in the first by Paul DeJong and Marcell Ozuna but Dexter Fowler struck out to end the inning.
Ravelo gets his chance
Righthanded-hitting first baseman/outfielder Rangel Ravelo, a standout for the past three seasons at Class AAA Memphis, finally is getting his first big-league shot. At least, for a day or two.
To replace infielder Yairo Munoz, who went on the paternity list, the Cardinals purchased the contract of Ravelo from Memphis and he is expected to join the team for Monday night’s game against Miami at Busch Stadium.
The 27-year-old Ravelo, hitting .333 with nine homers and 42 runs batted in at Memphis this season, will take the place of righthanded reliever Mike Mayers on the 40-man roster. Mayers, who won’t be able to pitch for the Cardinals for probably another month after suffering a strained lat, was moved from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL. He was hurt in mid-April.
Manager Mike Shildt was asked why Ravelo was the choice to promote.
“Have you looked at his numbers? Pretty good,” Shildt said. “That was the recommendation of the front office, so we support that. He’s a guy who had a great spring and has done well offensively.”
Ravelo has played 838 career minor-league games, including stints with the Chicago White Sox and Oakland organizations. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Havana, Cuba native was signed by the Cardinals as a minor league free-agent in April 2017. He played 26 games in left field and 20 at first base this season.
"I think it's every player's dream to be here," Ravelo said. "I had a good minor-league career, and of course the ultimate goal was to be here."
Assigned No. 47, Ravelo will become the sixth Cardinal to make his major league debut this season with his first game appearance. With infielder Jedd Gyorko (strained lower back) due back from the IL on Tuesday and Munoz back later this week, Ravelo’s stay this time might be brief. But he left a strong impression in spring training when he was the Cardinals’ best hitter before suffering a rib-cage injury diving for a ball at first base.
Ravelo hit .314 and .308 in his two previous seasons for Memphis, which won the Pacific Coast League title both times.
Waino could start Thursday
Shildt announced that Daniel Ponce de Leon will start Wednesday’s game and that Thursday’s spot will be filled by Adam Wainwright or Michael Wacha. Wainwright threw a bullpen session Monday that Shildt said was “very favorable.”
“He’s on track to starting soon,” Shildt said.
Wacha will likely start this weekend if not on Thursday, but first a decision must be made about Wainwright’s return. That announcement will likely come Tuesday.
Other player updates
Reliever Ryan Helsley does not appear to be facing a long setback, Shildt said. Helsley was placed on the injured list with an impingement in his right shoulder.
“Everything’s going well and he’s responding,” Shildt said. “He’s had no injections to this point.”
Mike Mayers, who is on the 60-day IL, threw a bullpen session Monday and will have another Thursday. At that point he will be scheduled for a simulated game in St. Louis or in Florida. “He’s actually ahead of schedule,” Shildt said.
Jedd Gyorko could come off the IL on Tuesday. He did some pregame infield work Monday and Shildt said there is a strong possibility he’ll be ready to return.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Matt Carpenter, 3B
2. Paul DeJong, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Dexter Fowler, RF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Kolten Wong, 2B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Miles Mikolas, P
Marlins' lineup
1. Curtis Granderson, LF
2. Garrett Cooper, 1B
3. Brian Anderson, 3B
4. Starlin Castro, 2B
5. Harold Ramirez, RF
6. Jorge Alfaro, C
7. JT Riddle, CF
8. Miguel Rojas, SS
9. Elieser Hernandez, P