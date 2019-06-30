SAN DIEGO — The plan was to bring Matt Carpenter back to the lineup Sunday, after the team's usual leadoff hitter and third baseman had a good three-game break and four days away from the lineup.
His stomach had other plans.
That's given the Cardinals the go ahead to be all right.
Carpenter was a scratch from the lineup Sunday at Petco Park because of a stomach illness that arrived Saturday night, manager Mike Shildt said. He had planned for Carpenter to start that day against Padres lefty Joey Lucchesi. Carpenter's illness meant Shildt could pivot -- to the right. Yairo Munoz comes off the bench and starts at third, bumping leadoff hitter and switch-hitter Tommy Edman to second base. Every member of the Cardinals' starting lineup is either a righthanded batter or a switch-hitter.
This season lefthanded batters are hitting .214 and slugging .314 against the Padres lefty, and he's struck out 22 in 70 at-bats.
The Cardinals' search for a cleanup hitter lands again on Paul Goldschmidt, though the designated hitter in the coming days at Seattle will give Shildt license to juggle a few more pieces with the extra bat.
The Cardinals expect to have one player selected for the All-Star Game later this afternoon, when that announcement becomes official. Outfielder Marcell Ozuna was a leading candidate for that pick before going in the injured list Saturday with a fractured finger. The Cardinals other candidates for selection are likely shortstop Paul DeJong or reliever John Gant.
For either it would be their first All-Star selection.
This blog will be updated with that announcement, during the game.
Here is the lineup backing Miles Mikolas as the Cardinals look to stem a five-game losing streak and sneak out of San Diego with one win:
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Jose Martinez, RF
3. Paul DeJong, SS
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Tyler O'Neill, LF
6. Yairo Munoz, 3B
7. Harrison Bader, CF
8. Matt Wieters, C
9. Miles Mikolas, P
This article will be updated throughout the afternoon here at C-Beat and StlToday.com with any news, notes, quotes, or anecdotes that surface at Petco Park.