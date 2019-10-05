Matt Carpenter will be back in the Cardinals’ lineup for Sunday’s Game 3 of the National League Division Series, manager Mike Shildt strongly suggested Saturday afternoon.
Carpenter, who had a key, game-tying pinch hit in Thursday’s Game 1 comeback win by the Cardinals, likely would be at third base, with Tommy Edman in right field, Dexter Fowler in center and Harrison Bader on the bench, although Shildt didn’t amplify on the other dominoes. Bader struck out three times in Friday’s Game 2 loss.
Shildt merely said, “absolutely” it was a possibility that Carpenter would play against Atlanta righthander Mike Soroka, who has held the Cardinals to eight singles — two by Carpenter — in 13 innings over two starts this season.
The manager went on to note that Soroka, 13-4 with a 2.68 earned run average, works down in the strike zone, which is Carpenter’s swing plane.
“He’s tougher on righties (.203 vs. 282 against lefthanded hitters). He has a high groundball game,” said Shildt. “Matt doesn’t play on the ground a whole lot.
“So it’s a good matchup for Matt. I would expect you to see him in there tomorrow.”
Adam Wainwright, who will be making his first postseason start in five years, said he was excited to hear Carpenter would be in the lineup, joining teammates Wainwright and Yadier Molina on the field as the only active Cardinals who played in the 2013 World Series.
“Carp’s been dying to have some playoff at-bats,” said Wainwright, smiling. “He loves this moment. And you know Yadi loves this moment. And I live for this moment, too. So it’s good to see. Carp’s getting old now (33). I can call him old — older, anyways. He’s getting up there, long in the tooth.
“It’s good to see guys that you’re familiar with back there behind you. But we trust our whole roster. Everybody’s on the roster because they have a chance to contribute in a major way.”
Wainwright will be making his first appearance since a week ago Saturday when he was lambasted for 12 hits — four of them homers — in 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.
“One of the most disappointing starts of my whole career, really, just not to come through in any fashion on that day," Wainwright said. "It was painful. That hurt me.”
To that end, Wainwright hasn't shaved since that game. "The playoff beard has started," said Wainwright, a hockey fan, too.
HUDSON HAS GAME 4; MIKOLAS IN BULLPEN
Unused in the bullpen in the first two games and not slated to be there on Sunday, Dakota Hudson, a 16-game winner in the regular season, will remain, as advertised, as the Cardinals’ Game 4 starter on Monday.
“You never say never,” said Shildt. “But I don’t think we’re going to compromise our Game 4. We’ve got plenty of pitching.”
Hudson may not be in the bullpen anymore but first-game starter Miles Mikolas may find himself there before the season is over. “I wouldn’t say that’s unrealistic,” said Shildt.
Meanwhile, Atlanta seems to be straying from lefthander Max Fried (17-6) as its Game 4 starter, because Fried has been so effective in two relief appearances, fanning four in two scoreless innings, and with righthanded setup Chris Martin lost for this series with an oblique strain.
Manager Brian Snitker said that Fried even could close games if it came to that. “I don’t think that you would rule that out,” said Snitker. “I think he’s equipped for it.”
If Fried relieved on Sunday, he would be knocked out as a candidate for a Game 4 start and Snitker said, “I don’t know that he hasn’t already been, quite honestly. I think you’ll be asking a lot of him to do that.
“It’s not out of the question. But. . . he’s become a very valuable part of that bullpen right now.”
Snitker said that Dallas Keuchel, the first-game starter, could be a possibility for the Game 4 start. Or a “bullpen” game. Earlier, he had mentioned recently added Julio Teheran, who was 10-11 during the regular season before being left off the playoff roster. He then replaced Martin.
SNITKER LOVES ST. LOUIS
Snitker grew up in Macon, Ill., a town of 1,128, and played on the team that finished a remarkable second in the Illinois state high school baseball tournament in a 1971, sparking a book called “One Shot at Forever: A Small Town, an Unlikely Coach, and a Magical Baseball Season."
The Braves manager, more to the issue at hand, said he always had enjoyed coming to St. Louis, as a manager, coach and a fan, albeit a Cubs fan growing up, when the family would make a pilgrimage here every summer. He praised the “fan base — the honest, hard-working, dedicated fans that appreciate baseball, how it’s played on both sides.
“They applaud the visiting team when they should be. It’s just always been a fun place to come and see the red that’s always around. Everybody — all my aunts, uncles, cousins, the guys I grew up with-- they’re all die-hard Cardinal fans.
“My mom would make fried chicken and we’d tailgate in the parking deck and see batting practice.”
Orlando Cepeda, Dal Maxvill, Joe Torre and Bob Gibson were particular favorites, said Snitker, who recalled standing outside the players’ entry to the stadium watching them come in.
“It was a big deal to come to St. Louis,” said Snitker. “We got to come once a summer.”
EXTRA BASES
Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith will toss the ceremonial first pitch Sunday to current shortstop Paul DeJong. Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog and Shildt also will participate in the pre-game festivities. . . . Cardinals Hall of Famer Tim McCarver is said to be involved in Monday afternoon’s first-pitch ceremonies for the game that will begin shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday’s game is slated for a 3:10 p.m. start.
The 38-year-old Wainwright, asked if this was the first time in his career he nearly felt old enough to be the father of his pitching opponent (Soroka is 22), responded, "You don't get to be an old player if you're not a good player.
"How old is he? I haven't thought about it before now. But (it) probably is."