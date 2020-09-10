Carpenter's two RBIs has Cardinals leading in Game 2, leaning toward doubleheader sweep of Tigers

The escape that Alex Reyes pulled off the in the fourth inning was rewarded with a larger lead to protect in the fifth.
Austin Gomber struck out Miguel Cabrera twice and befuddled the Tigers through three innings of work. The lefty struck out six of the 12 batters he faced, and then trouble loomed in the fourth.
A walk.
A single.
Gomber was out of the game and the mess the first two hitters of the inning created was Reyes' to clean up. He complicated it by allowing a single to left that loaded the bases before the Cardinals had an out. Reyes then pulled off what, in baseball, is called a Houdini. He slipped free without allowing a run. A popup helped. A strikeout for the second out helped even more. And then an excuse-me check swing floater to third base for the third inning made the zero permanent.
The Cardinals doubled their lead in the bottom of the next inning.
Matt Carpenter has provided both of the Cardinals' runs as they take a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning.
He hit a two-out double to score Paul DeJong in the fourth inning. In the second inning, DeJong singled to open the inning. He advanced on an error, and then scored on Carpenter's single to center. Carpenter, who did not start Game 1, is two-for-two with RBIs and each time he's driven home DeJong.
Gomber pitched three scoreless innings and allowed five hits, which he skirted around with the strikeouts.
Gomber has a 0.53 ERA this season.
He's in line to start a game in Milwaukee next week as part of the doubleheaders the Cardinals will face against the Brewers.
***
Cardinals blast five homers, blister Tigers 12-2 in Game 1 of doubleheader
As he neared first base and the ball he hit cleared the wall, Yadier Molina hopped as if in celebration, and as he rounded third on his way home, he lifted the sleeve of his jersey to kiss the No. 21 patch applied there.
It was a clear tribute.
It also set an obvious trend.
Molina's homer — hit while he wore No. 21 to celebrate Roberto Clemente Day — was the first of five hit by five different Cardinals in their 12-2 romp against Detroit in Game 1 of the doubleheader Thursday at Busch Stadium. Molina's two-run shot was followed by two-run homers from Tyler O'Neill, Lane Thomas, and Rangel Ravelo, and a birthday homer by 33-year-old Paul Goldschmidt.
His solo homer made him the first Cardinal since Randal Grichuk to homer on his birthday. Grichuk did so on Aug. 13, 2016.
It had also been that long since the Cardinals hit five homers in a game at Busch Stadium.
• BOX SCORE: Cardinals 12, Tigers 2
"It was fun, fun to see," said starter Jack Flaherty between games. "For (Molina) to wear No. 21 was special, and for him to have two hits and hit the homer — you could see how pumped up he was when he hit it. I guess I don't feel like he shows emotion too often but when he hit that homer he was pretty pumped. That was fun to see. He was fired up today."
The onrush of runs backed Flaherty (3-1), who pitched five innings and allowed two runs, both coming on a homer. He struck out six, had a better feel for his slider, and still needed nearly 100 pitches to get 15 outs from the Tigers. Efficiency was not there until the final inning, when he needed eight pitches to retire the side in order in the fifth.
Molina's two run-homer pushed him ahead in several of the Cardinals' all-time rankings (see below).
Game 2 is set to start at 4:40 p.m. St. Louis time.
Cardinals lineup:
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, RF
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. B. Miller, DH
5. DeJong, SS
6. O'Neill, LF
7. Carpenter, 3B
8. Wieters, C
9. Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Austin Gomber, LHP
Tigers lineup:
1. Reyes, CF
2. Schoop, 2B
3. Cabrera, DH
4. Candelario, 1B
5. Castro, SS
6. Bonifacio, LF
7. Cameron, RF
8. Greiner, C
9. Alcantara, 3B
Starting pitcher: Jordan Zimmermann, RHP
A longtime staple of the Tigers' rotation, Zimmermann will be making his first start for the team this season. He went on the 45-day injured list during July with a forearm strain. He opted to rehab the injury and avoid a surgery that would have ended his season and possibly his time with Detroit.
He has a limited pitch count coming into the game.
***
Molina, wearing Clemente's No. 21, homers to ignite early 9-2 romp vs. Tigers
Let the wild rumpus continue.
An inning after Yadier Molina lofted a two-run homer into the left-field seats for the first runs of the game, everyone else in the Cardinals' lineup got involved in the fun to pull away from a 9-2 lead after 3 1/2 innings Thursday against Detroit.
The Cardinals hit two two-run homers as part of a seven-run third inning that forced the Tigers to use three different pitchers.
Kolten Wong reached base twice in the inning, and it was his leadoff walk against starter Tarik Skrubal that put the inning in motion. Wong scored on Tommy Edman's double, Edman scored on Paul DeJong's single, and DeJong scored on Tyler O'Neill's two run homer. Sandwiched in between those hits was Rangel Ravelo's sacrifice fly to score Paul Goldschmidt.
Lane Thomas capped the inning with a two-run homer that scored Harrison Bader. It was Thomas' first homer of the season.
Those runs opened up a 9-0 lead Detroit.
They also meant that the Tigers had been outscored 28-0 in their previous 12 innings. Detroit came to St. Louis after a 19-0 thrashing by Milwaukee.
Three of the Cardinals' runs came off reliever Joe Jimenez.
The Cardinals' outfielders have scored three runs, driven n four runs, and reached base ow four times in six plate appearances through three innings. They also have two of the Cardinals' three home runs.
Detroit smudged the scoreboard on Jack Flaherty when Miguel Cabrera led off the fourth with a single and Jeimer Candeloria followed with a two-run homer.
***
Molina's homer by the numbers
As the ball cleared the left-field wall and gave Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader its first runs, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina did a little hop of celebration before touching first base.
The reason why was on his back, No. 21.
As the Cardinals hold a 2-0 lead, here is Molina's homer by numbers:
21 — Number he's wearing to honor Roberto Clemente
369 — Estimated distance, in feet, it traveled.
158 — Career homer for Molina.
10th — Where he now ranks in Cardinals history with that many homers, nudging Johnny Mize from the top 10.
930 — RBIs Molina now has as a Cardinal. That surpasses Ted Simmons to be alone in seventh place in club history.
1 — Kiss he gave the "21" patch on his right sleeve as he rounded third.
***
Cardinals place Oviedo on IL, promote Dean
The Cardinals greet the third of their six doubleheaders in a fortnight in much the same way they've greeted all the rest.
If anything, they've become familiar with revamping the roster on the fly.
The Cardinals placed righthander Johan Oviedo, their rookie who has helped them complete the rotation during this challenging stretch, on the injured list because he had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Some other updates from before the game:
• Kwang Hyun Kim is "doing really well," John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations said. He's feeling better, and the biggest concern is when he can safely return to the field given the medication he's on.
• Dexter Fowler continues to recover from his stomach ailment, and the Cardinals are not at a point where they believe he will miss the remainder of the season.
"He's still pretty optimistic about playing this year, and so are we," Mozeliak said. "I don't think we're even thinking about that yet. Or maybe a better way to say it is we haven't crossed that bridge."
The team also promoted outfielder Austin Dean from the Springfield, Mo., camp and added reliever Nabil Crismatt to the bullpen as the 29th man for Thursday's doubleheader at Busch Stadium against Detroit.
Crismatt is eligible for both games.
The Cardinals plan to start Jack Flaherty for Game 1 of the afternoon, and then they will use a bullpen start for the second game. Austin Gomber is scheduled to start the game, and has been named the starter for Game 2, with the caveat that he's not needed earlier.
Dean, who wears No. 0, has not been with the team since the COVID-19 outbreak. He was one of the players who tested positive in the second wave, as the team returned to St. Louis. He has been in Springfield, playing and working out at the alternate site camp for the past two weeks. His promotion comes less than 48 hours after the team decided it did not have any spare playing time in the outfield and optioned top prospect Dylan Carlson back to Springfield.
Expect more roster churn as the Cardinals finish this home stand.
Catcher Yadier Molina will wear No. 21 for the day as part of Major League Baseball's celebration of Roberto Clemente. The entire Pittsburgh team wore No. 21 on Wednesday, Roberto Clemente Day. The Cardinals did not play, so Molina will take part Thursday.
The lineups for Game 1 of the doubleheader have been posted and the Cardinals have stacked theirs with righthanded hitters to greet Detroit lefty Tarik Skubal.
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, 3B
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. DeJong, SS
5. Ravelo, DH
6. Molina, C
7. O'Neill, LF
8. Bader, CF
9. Thomas, RF
Starting pitcher: Jack Flaherty, RHP (2-1, 2.95 ERA)
TIGERS
1. Victor Reyes, CF
2. Jonathan Schoop, 2B
3. Miguel Cabrera, DH
4. Jeimer Candelario, 1B
5. Willi Castro, SS
6. Travis Demeritte, LF
7. Daz Cameron, RF
8. Austin Romine, C
9. Isaac Paredes, 3B
Starting pitcher: Tarik Skubal, LHP (1-1, 4.70)
