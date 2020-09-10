Carpenter's two RBIs has Cardinals leading in Game 2, leaning toward doubleheader sweep of Tigers

The escape that Alex Reyes pulled off the in the fourth inning was rewarded with a larger lead to protect in the fifth.

Austin Gomber struck out Miguel Cabrera twice and befuddled the Tigers through three innings of work. The lefty struck out six of the 12 batters he faced, and then trouble loomed in the fourth.

A walk.

A single.

Gomber was out of the game and the mess the first two hitters of the inning created was Reyes' to clean up. He complicated it by allowing a single to left that loaded the bases before the Cardinals had an out. Reyes then pulled off what, in baseball, is called a Houdini. He slipped free without allowing a run. A popup helped. A strikeout for the second out helped even more. And then an excuse-me check swing floater to third base for the third inning made the zero permanent.

The Cardinals doubled their lead in the bottom of the next inning.

Matt Carpenter has provided both of the Cardinals' runs as they take a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning.