Chris Carpenter says Flaherty's next role is to be leader in clubhouse

JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals Hall of Famer Chris Carpenter, now a special assistant in the front office, has dropped into Cardinals’ camp for the first of two week-long visits this spring. He he had some interesting thoughts Friday on some prospective members of the rotation.

On Jack Flaherty:

World Series hero and former Cy Young Award winner Carpenter said, “You saw great growth in what Jack did last year. But you have to be super careful in hoping that he’s going to repeat an 0.91 ERA in the second half. The expectation should be on him is that he’s going to be that solid guy who’s going to take the ball every fifth day.

“I think his growth also is going to take place in that clubhouse where he starts to handle himself as that professional, the one who’s going to take (Adam Wainwright’s) spot when Waino is gone. That’s Jack’s next role.

“I think it’s going to be a big step for Jack this year. He’s going to be pulled on by you (media) guys more. Everybody’s going to be talking about money. Everybody’s going to be talking about him repeating what he did last year, that he’s going to be Bob Gibson consistently. Even Bob Gibson can’t do that. And he’s Bob Gibson.