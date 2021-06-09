Cleveland, per custom, pounds Cardinals again

“We played from behind with a big, crooked number again,” said Shildt.

Also not worthy of much debate is that it’s hard to win when your starter can’t go past four innings. In the six defeats, there were three starts of four innings, one of three innings and one of less than an inning by Martinez. The only starter to have a legitimate start was older-than-dirt Adam Wainwright who went seven innings in a loss.

The starters’ inability to pitch innings means, most noticeably, additional work for the bullpen. But it also means more work for an understaffed, underqualified bench,

Other than Yadier Molina, whose sore left knee precluded him from playing Tuesday, the three Cardinals on the bench had a total of nine hits in 77 at-bats for a .118 average. As pinch hitters, John Nogowski (who is one for 16 in that category). Lane Thomas and Jose Rondon, all rookies, are batting .103.

Nogowski has fanned only twice as a pinch hitter but he needs to play some games and get some at-bats—somewhere--to have more of a chance at this pinch hitting stuff. But he is a first baseman and the Cardinals already have one of those in Paul Goldschmidt.