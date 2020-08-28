Cleveland Rocks: Santana scores four runs in 14-2 roll against out of tune Cardinals

It wasn't until infielder Max Schrock took the mound to get the Cardinals through the ninth inning that Cleveland eased off.

The visitors from the American League sent nine batters to the plate in two different innings and thundered away on the Cardinals for a 14-2 rout that didn't seem as close as the final score. Cleveland had 28 base runners against the Cardinals.

And that was before final out of the eighth inning.

Cleveland designated hitter Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer to open up the scoring in the first inning, and he added a two-run single in the sixth, the second inning Cleveland sent its lineup to the plate. The production from Cleveland's lineup tends to shrivel toward its back third. No matter. The middle-order hitters -- No. 3 Francisco Lindor, cleanup Carlos Santana, and Reyes -- combined to go seven-for-11 with 10 runs scored.

Santana walked thrice, scored four times, and he had two hits.

One was a home run.

It took 3 hours, 50 minutes for the game to end, but it was over after the first inning when Cleveland pounced on Daniel Ponce de Leon for a 4-0 lead and ejected him from the game before he could get a third out.