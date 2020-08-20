Clutch Return: Molina's three RBIs rally Cardinals for 5-4 victory in first game back at Busch

The throw from right field went to the plate but Dexter Fowler did not advance from second to put runners at the corners.

That mattered when rookie Dylan Carlson skied a ball to deep center field and instead of being at third with a chance to score Fowler tagged up to get to third with two outs.

Fowler represented the tying run at the time.

The Cardinals did not get it, froze at the two from Molina's swing, and then the Reds answered with a run in the top of the third inning to maintain a 4-2 edge going into the bottom of the inning.

***

Molina returns to active roster (and lineup) as part of a series of roster moves; Oviedo stays

When the Cardinals last hosted an opponent at Busch Stadium, they were just coming off another in the long line of starts featuring a battery of veteran Adam Wainwright on the mound and catcher Yadier Molina.

They return, almost a month later, to find not much has changed.

Except everything has.