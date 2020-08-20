Clutch Return: Molina's three RBIs rally Cardinals for 5-4 victory in first game back at Busch

The errors the Cardinals committed early in the game to give them a uphill slog for eight innings weren't nearly as costly as the ones by the Reds in the ninth.
Reds closer Raisel Iglesias deflected a potential double-play ball with the bases loaded to permit the Cardinals' first run of the ninth, and then the righthanded balked to bring home the tying run.
Kolten Wong drove a ball to the wall for a walk-off, RBI single that completed the comeback and a 5-4 victory at Busch Stadium.
The Cincinnati Reds, fresh off a doubleheader on the other side of the state, capitalized on the two early errors for a lead that lasted until the final swing of the game. The Cardinals' first game against the Reds this season was also their first at home since July 26. Since, they had an extended absence from the MLB schedule due to an outbreak of COVID-19 that led to 18 positives tests on the team, including 10 players.
They returned with the fallout from that outbreak on display -- especially as they rushed the field to celebrate the walk-off and had no contact with each other at all.
Wong thought about grabbing a water bucket to dump it on himself.
He opted not to.
"Seemed like they didn't really know what to do," starter Adam Wainwright said.
Molina became the first of those players to return from the virus, and he drove in the Cardinals' first two runs with a single in his first at-bat since last month. He added a third RBI in the decisive rally in the ninth inning.
That costly cascade began with the first of Iglesias' mistakes. He hit leadoff batter Brad Miller with a pitch. The Reds' closer than walked Tyler O'Neill to put the tying run on base. Dexter Fowler threaded a single to right field to load the bases for Molina.
Molina chopped a hard groundball back to the mound and Iglesias stabbed at it with his glove.
The ball ricocheted toward the hole between third and shortstop -- into a no man's land that allowed Molina to reach base easily and Miller to score from third. Had Iglesias gloved the ball clean or gotten out of its path the Reds would have had a double play and been one out away from cinching the win. Instead, Iglesias stayed in, flinched, and brought the tying run home on a balk.
Against reliever Nick Jones, Wong, who had struck out three times in the game, got the sweet finish with a line drive out of reach of the Reds' five infielders and two outfielders.
Wainwright pitched seven innings to help the pitching staff reset for the home stand. He allowed one earned run and three runs total off six hits. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.
Wainwright retired the final 15 batters he faced.
***
Molina's two-run single tries to overcome two early errors
The Cardinals went three days and five games at Wrigley Field without committing a single error.
They couldn't get through an inning without two in their return home.
Throwing errors by corner infielders Paul Goldschmidt and Brad Miller greased the basepaths for the Reds to score two runs (both unearned) against starter Adam Wainwright. Goldschmidt made a diving stop on a sharper grounder from leadoff hitter Joey Votto, but Goldschmidt's throw to Wainwright near first was wide. Miller hurried his throw when he didn't pick a grounder cleanly.
Both errors led directly to runs as Votto was the first run the Reds scored, and Miller's brought home Votto and set up a sacrifice fly.
The Cardinals answered in the bottom of the second inning with Yadier Molina's first hit in his first at-bat since returning from the COVID-19 injury list. With the bases loaded, Molina whiffed on the first pitch he saw in more than 20 days. He fouled off the second. He took the third from Sonny Gray because it was well outside of the zone and he had no interest in fishing. Gray's fourth pitch landed in shallow right to bring home two runs.
The throw from right field went to the plate but Dexter Fowler did not advance from second to put runners at the corners.
That mattered when rookie Dylan Carlson skied a ball to deep center field and instead of being at third with a chance to score Fowler tagged up to get to third with two outs.
Fowler represented the tying run at the time.
The Cardinals did not get it, froze at the two from Molina's swing, and then the Reds answered with a run in the top of the third inning to maintain a 4-2 edge going into the bottom of the inning.
***
Molina returns to active roster (and lineup) as part of a series of roster moves; Oviedo stays
When the Cardinals last hosted an opponent at Busch Stadium, they were just coming off another in the long line of starts featuring a battery of veteran Adam Wainwright on the mound and catcher Yadier Molina.
They return, almost a month later, to find not much has changed.
Except everything has.
One of the first Cardinals to test positive for COVID-19 during the outbreak that shelved the team for more than two weeks and left them with more than 50 games to make up in fewer than 45 days, Molina has returned from the injured list in time to greet the Cardinals at home. Molina was added to the active roster Thursday afternoon and he'll be in the lineup that night against the Cincinnati Reds.
To make room on the roster for Molina, the Cardinals moved catcher Matt Wieters to the injury list with a fractured big toe.
Wieters will be inactive for several days as he rests the foot.
Here are the other moves afoot for the Cardinals:
• Junior Fernandez has been cleared for activity and has rejoined the team from being on the COVID-19 injured list. Ryan Helsley could be cleared as soon as Thursday to come off the list as well.
• Carlos Martinez is throwing a bullpen session as I type this right now -- 5:07 p.m. St. Louis time -- and that will play a big part in what his next step is as far as return. Being a part of the rotation is not a certainty for him, given his time off and the limited time to build up his arm strength.
• Outfielders Austin Dean and Lane Thomas are expected to be cleared Saturday for their returns to the field from the coronavirus.
• Paul DeJong will go to Springfield, Mo., in order to get at-bats against pitchers there through the weekend. The Cardinals are plotting a Monday return for their shortstop unless they need him earlier.
• The Cardinals recalled Jacob Woodford from the alternate-site camp to add some innings to the bullpen. Johan Oviedo remains with the team after his start Wednesday at Wrigley, and either he or Woodford will be set up to start one of the games of a doubleheader next week at Busch.
• To make room for Woodford, the Cardinals optioned Nabil Crismatt to Springfield's site. He was the only pitcher to appear on back to back days during the road trip -- something the Cardinals wanted to avoid because of the readiness of their pitchers after a 17-day layoff.
• Coaches Russ Steinhorn and Roberto Espinoza have returned to the Springfield site after helping the Cardinals during their road trip. Chris Swauger, the team's field coordinator has cleared intake protocols and will join the coaching staff at the alternate site.
All 18 of the Cardinals staff and players who tested positive for COVID-19 during the outbreak earlier this month have had improved health.
Only a few are not yet in the return process.
Here is the lineup for Thursday's series opener against Cincinnati:
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Tommy Edman, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Matt Carpenter, DH
5. Brad Miller, 3B
6. Tyler O'Neill, LF
7. Dexter Fowler, RF
8. Yadier Molina, C
9. Dylan Carlson, CF
Starting pitcher: Adam Wainwright, RHP
This story will be updated throughout the evening here at StlToday.com. The Post-Dispatch has three reporters at the ballpark to bring coverage from the Cardinals' return home to Friday's edition of the paper and online all the time at StlToday.com.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.