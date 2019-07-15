Bring your Cardinals questions and comments, and talk to Hall of Famer Rick Hummel in our weekly baseball chat.
BREAKING
Most Popular
-
Goodbye Wacha? Looming free agent might be on the way out after demotion to Cards bullpen
-
Gyorko potentially out until September; Ozuna still a few weeks away
-
BenFred: If Mizzou can beat NCAA, Tigers could be in line for special season
-
Wainwright earns his keep with glowing performance
-
Gordo: Who's hot (Wainwright), who's not (Carpenter) for Cards
Print Ads
Ads
Attn Advertising Department
405-745-1100