Could Cardinals lefty Kim get a few votes for Rookie of the Year? What about Cy Young?

PITTSBURGH — There are three starters in the National League Central who have an ERA less than 2.00 so far this season, and two of them, Yu Darvish and Trevor Bauer, are in the discussion for the Cy Young Award.

There is a pitcher who doesn't find his name on those same rankings or in those same chatter, and yet his ERA is a run lower than any of them.

He just doesn't have enough innings to crack the conversation.

Cardinals lefty Kwang Hyun Kim has the lowest ERA of a Cardinals rookie through five starts in at least a century. He's 0.63 ERA, and he's 2-0 with one save in his first major-league season. But because of the Cardinals' COVID-19 outbreak and his own medical emergency that sent him to the emergency room with a renal infarction, Kim has had his schedule repeatedly interrupted.

His performance has not been.

Going into his start Saturday evening at PNC Park -- what could be his penultimate start of the season -- Kim has not allowed an earned run in four consecutive starts. He brings a 24 inning scoreless streak into the game against the Pirates, and the only earned run he's allowed as a starter all season was a home run. To Ian Happ. At Wrigley Field. More than a month ago.