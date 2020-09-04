Darvish dazzles, flirts with perfection before Cubs hold strong for 4-1 victory vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals will reach the midpoint of their season between games of a doubleheader Saturday at Wrigley. Meanwhile, the Cubs are closing in on clinching a playoff spot with their final kick to their 60th game. The Cardinals have played nine fewer games than the first-place Cubs and yet have just as many losses, at 15.

Friday night’s game at Wrigley, the first of a five-game series wedged into four days, had all of the trappings of another pivotal September game between the Cubs and their archrival Cardinals.

And none of the fans.

Rather than bleacher creatures reveling in a sunny afternoon in Wrigleyville, the game was played for a primetime home audience, and the headliners on the marquee figured to be the two starters. Combined, Darvish and Flaherty, had won the last three National League pitcher of the month awards. Flaherty finished 2019 with the August and September awards to signal his superb finish to the season and hint at a Cy Young Award campaign in 2020. Darvish won the August award as a nod to his strong start to this season, going 6-1 with a 1.47 ERA and taking an early lead in the Cy Young Award race.

One of the starters personified their team – fast start, steady command.

The other was Flaherty, and did as well.