Darvish dazzles, flirts with perfection before Cubs hold strong for 4-1 victory vs. Cardinals

CHICAGO — The Cardinals’ final chance to slow the Cubs’ promenade to a division title began with an eyeful of what’s allowed the Cubs to pull away from their rivals.
Yu Darvish, who has taken over as the ace on the North Side, took a perfect game into the sixth inning and had the Cardinals at the end of a string, yo-yoing them for 11 strikeouts and only one hit. That hit, a home run by Matt Carpenter, shattered Darvish’s perfect game, no-hitter, and shutout, but didn’t unwind his dominance. Willson Contreras backed Darvish with four RBIs for a 4-1 victory, and Contreras’ first three RBIs helped ejected Jack Flaherty from his start before the end of the third inning.
Contreras exploited a lengthy first inning for a two-run single, and then pushed the Cubs to a 3-0 lead with a two-out single on Flaherty’s final pitch. Both hits came with two strikes.
The finish Darvish had to strikeout the final two batters he faced was the finish Flaherty did not as at-bat prolonged and he labored through two of the three innings he began. The Cubs didn’t bruise Flaherty’s ERA as much as they just swarmed him to exhaustion. Flaherty needed 69 pitches to get through 2 2/3 innings, and he further complicated his outing with two walks and a hit batter.
It was his second truncated outing at Wrigley this season, but the first when he wasn’t limited by pitch count while building arm strength in the midst of competition.
The Cardinals will reach the midpoint of their season between games of a doubleheader Saturday at Wrigley. Meanwhile, the Cubs are closing in on clinching a playoff spot with their final kick to their 60th game. The Cardinals have played nine fewer games than the first-place Cubs and yet have just as many losses, at 15.
Friday night’s game at Wrigley, the first of a five-game series wedged into four days, had all of the trappings of another pivotal September game between the Cubs and their archrival Cardinals.
And none of the fans.
Rather than bleacher creatures reveling in a sunny afternoon in Wrigleyville, the game was played for a primetime home audience, and the headliners on the marquee figured to be the two starters. Combined, Darvish and Flaherty, had won the last three National League pitcher of the month awards. Flaherty finished 2019 with the August and September awards to signal his superb finish to the season and hint at a Cy Young Award campaign in 2020. Darvish won the August award as a nod to his strong start to this season, going 6-1 with a 1.47 ERA and taking an early lead in the Cy Young Award race.
One of the starters personified their team – fast start, steady command.
The other was Flaherty, and did as well.
Without the restrictor plates of a pitch count for the first time since the Cardinals came out of quarantine, Flaherty still redlined in the first inning as the Cubs pushed him to 43 pitches to get three outs. Within the Cardinals organization, they consider 40 pitches to be a “stress” inning, and there are examples in the minor leagues when it’s an automatic end to a pitcher’s inning when he reaches 40. The Cubs pushed Flaherty there on their way to two runs, and it was two at-bats that squeezed the most from the righthander.
Jason Heyward and Contreras saw 17 pitches combined during back-to-back plate appearances in the first inning. Heyward earned a full-count walk.
Contreras forced Flaherty to a ninth pitch.
That was the one he lifted into center field for a two-strike, two-out, two-run single that gave the game its first score, 2-0.
Flaherty settled with a nine-pitch second inning.
And then it was back into the middle of the Cubs’ order, back into the grind, and it didn’t help that he hit Anthony Rizzo with one out to put another rally in motion. Contreras finished it with another two-strike, two-out single for an RBI. Contreras lash to right field gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead and finished Flaherty’s evening. For the sixth time in his career he failed to complete the third inning of a start.
Three of those abbreviated games have come at Wrigley.
The Cardinals’ run came on Carpenter’s 14th career homer at Wrigley Field in his 79th game there for the Cardinals. He was one of the few Cardinals to push Darvish to a full count, and he had foul off several pitches to get that far. Carpenter’s solo homer into the basket came on the ninth pitch of his at-bat to lead off the sixth inning.
While it took Flaherty pitches by the bulk to get eight outs, Darvish did it with pitchers by variety. As he retired the first 15 Cardinals he faced, he did so with handful of different pitches. In one at-bat, Paul Goldschmidt saw six different pitches. That was the only full-count against Darvish in the first four innings, and it ended with Goldschmidt skipping the sixth pitch into a groundout.
Darvish got ahead in the count, Strike 1, to 11 of the first dozen batters he faced, and he did so with four different pitches. The first three batters of the game all fell behind 0-1 to the righthander, and all of them saw a different first pitch. Kolten Wong got a cutter before striking out on a splitter. Tommy Edman got a first-pitch slider before watching a 96-mph sinker for a called strike 3. And that six-pitch at-bat against Goldschmidt started with a curveball. By the time Darvish got around to facing the Cardinals for a second time, he was mixing in a sinker for that first pitch strike.
He was just as varied with his finishing pitches. A couple of sliders got a couple of strikeouts in the third inning, and in the fifth Darvish struck out the side. The final pitches of the three at-bats were a slider, a split, and then a slower slider.
Before Carpenter’s home run, the Cardinals got one ball out of the infield.
***
***
Free from pitch limits, Flaherty's 'full go' as Cardinals open series against Cubs
Before they started making moves for their pitching staff this weekend during a five-game series against the Cubs, the Cardinals swapped catchers on the active roster.
Matt Wieters, the veteran switch-hitter and Yadier Molina's backup, came back from a broken toe and will replace Andrew Knizner on the active roster. Knizner had seen scarce playing time since Molina returned from his COVID-19 infection. The rookie catcher did enter Tuesday's game late and had two singles and two RBIs during the 16-2 ruckus.
Knizner moves officially to the alternate-site camp in Springfield, Mo., but he won't actually be going anywhere.
He remains with the team, on its taxi squad in Chicago.
The Cardinals have more moves coming, but not the one advertised this past week. When the team optioned starter Daniel Ponce de Leon to Springfield's site, manager Mike Shildt specifically said that the righthander would be getting ready to be the 29th man for the team Saturday, in the doubleheader against the Cubs. On Friday, Shildt said that wasn't the plan, that he "didn't get that memo," and Ponce de Leon's plan has shifted.
Ponce de Leon pitched a side session Friday, and that would make him unavailable to pitch Saturday anyway.
The Cardinals are going with their full rotation vs. Cubs.
Carlos Martinez is "in heavy pencil" to start one of the doubleheader games Tuesday against Minnesota. Martinez's last appearance was in Minnesota against the Twins on the even of the team's coronavirus that quarantined them for 17 days.
Veteran lefty Andrew Miller has joined the team in Chicago, and he will be activated Saturday for the doubleheader, according to Shildt. Miller could be the 29th man for those games and then remain with the team from there.
Righthander Jesus Cruz cleared waivers and was assigned to the Springfield camp. He is one of the depth delivers the Cardinals hoped not to lose via waivers as they try to navigate through the six doubleheaders coming.
Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty has had to steadily rebuild his arm strength on the job in the past three weeks, and the Cardinals have been conservative with his pitch count in his three starts since the quarantine. His start Friday night opposite NL Pitcher of the Month Yu Darvish will be his first without limitations.
The game also pits the winners of the past three pitcher of the months awards. Flaherty won August and September awards in 2019.
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, RF
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. B. Miller, RF
5. DeJong, SS
6. Molina, C
7. Carpenter, 3B
8. O'Neill, LF
9. Carlson, CF
Starting pticher: Jack Flaherty, RHP (2-0, 1.93 ERA)
CUBS
1. Schwarber, LF
2. Bryant, 3B
3. Rizzo, 1B
4. Baez, SS
5. Heyward, RF
6. Contreras, DH
7. Caratini, C
8. Maybin, CF
9. Kipnis, 2B
Starting pitcher: Yu Darvish, RHP (6-1, 1.47)
