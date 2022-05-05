Daily double? Cardinals rookie Yepez gets an encore, starts at designated hitter

SAN FRANCISCO — Before the Cardinals could commit to starting rookie Juan Yepez for a second consecutive day and build off his doubly good debut, they first had to get an answer on a question the Giants left adrift late Wednesday.

The Cardinals' hosts had not named a starter.

Logan Webb, the Giants' breakout pitching star from their division-title run in 2021, had been listed as the starter, and then replaced by an abbreviation: TBA. By Thursday around lunch the Giants had not announced a starter. That came later in the afternoon, about five, six hours before first pitch: right-hander Mauricio Llovera.

The Cardinals' lineup posted within minutes.

The top of the lineup has the same look at Wednesday, when a rewrite of where Nolan Arenado hits was a key part of the Cardinals' three-run first inning ... wait, no, Arenado was more than the key part. He provided all three runs in that inning with a home run from his new spot in the order, No. 3. Tyler O'Neill, eased back to No. 6 in the lineup Wednesday, moves to cleanup as the Cardinals open the four-game series at Oracle Park.

And there, right after O'Neill, starting at designated hitter is Yepez.

The rookie is making his second appearance in California on the Cardinals' active roster but his first in the lineup. He doubled in his first two big-league at-bats Wednesday in Kansas City. Yepez, 24, had a .974 OPS for Class AAA Memphis before his promotion to the team Tuesday, when he took the roster spot of Edmundo Sosa (COVID IL).

Llovera, 26, will be making his first big-league start in his 11th big-league appearance. The right-hander has allowed 18 hits in his previous 10 2/3 innings in the majors with five home runs and five walks against 12 strikeouts. In his career, opponents have hit .360 against him, though that number is inflated by earlier seasons. In three appearances this season, Llovera has pitched three innings and allowed one run on three hits. He's yet to walk a batter in 2022.

The Cardinals did make a transaction Thursday afternoon before coming to the ballpark: Reliever Aaron Brooks cleared waivers and was placed on the Class AAA Memphis roster. Brooks had been designated for assignment Monday as part of the Cardinals' cutdown from 28 to 26 on the active roster.

Brooks' assignment to Memphis keeps the right-hander in the organization while also keeping open a spot on the 40-man roster.

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Tyler O'Neill, LF

5. Juan Yepez, DH

6. Harrison Bader, CF

7. Yadier Molina, C

8. Dylan Carlson, RF

9. Paul DeJong, SS

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

Check back later this evening for complete online coverage from Oracle Park.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.