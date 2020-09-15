Deep Brews: Milwaukee crushes Cardinals, 18-3, leaving them fuming and their pitching on fumes

Of all the places the Cardinals go during a regular season, the only place outside of Busch Stadium where Jack Flaherty has pitched more often in his career than Miller Park is, predictably, Wrigley Field.

His career ERA is higher at Wrigley (5.22) and the Cubs have a higher on-base percentage at their home against Flaherty than the Brewers do at their home, but there is something else glaring from the young righthander's resumé at the ballpark in the valley near Milwaukee.

He's yet to get a win there.

In five starts at the Brewers' screwtop ballpark, Flaherty is 0-2 with a 4.68 ERA. The Brewers have slugged .495 against him at one of the finest fields when it comes to hitting in the division. This is, after all, the place that Albert Pujols tossed a ball to himself and knocked it to the scoreboard just to show us he could, and Matt Holliday often raved about it as a hitter's ballpark because of the large, single-color batter's eye created by the center-field scoreboard.

Not that the Brewers have taken advantage of it this year.