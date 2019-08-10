The bottom of the first inning for the Cardinals on Saturday night looked an awful lot like the bottom of the first on Friday.
History does repeat itself.
The Cardinals loaded the bases with no one out in the first both nights, bringing Marcell Ozuna to the plate with a chance for a big inning. And on Saturday, just like he did on Saturday, he grounded into a double play to score a run as the Cardinals got even with the Pirates at 1-1 in the first inning. It was still 1-1 after five innings.
The Cardinals needed that run after Adam Wainwright gave up a home run to Pittsburgh's Adam Frazier on the first pitch of the game. Frazier put the ball in the seats above the Cardinals bullpen in right field for his sixth home of the season.
In the bottom of the first, Dexter Fowler walked and went to third on a bloop single to center by Tommy Edman. Paul Goldschmidt then walked to load the bases and bring up Ozuna, who had homered in the eighth inning of Friday night's game.
Ozuna went to a 3-0 count on struggling Pirates starter Joe Musgrove, but would go to a 3-2 count before he hit a sharp grounder to Colin Moran at third for a 5-4-3 double play that scored Fowler. Paul DeJong hit a foul pop to first baseman Josh Bell to end the inning. (On Friday, he struck out to end the inning, so history only goes so far.)
SAME LINEUP FOR BOTH TEAMS
Friday night worked well enough for the Cardinals that they'll use the same lineup on Saturday for Game 2 against the Pirates. It will be a 6:15 start at Busch Stadium.
The Pirates, who lost on Friday, are also coming back with the same lineup. Feel free to re-use last night's scorecard.
The lineups:
CARDINALS
1. Fowler cf
2. Edman rf
3. Goldschmidt 1b
4. Ozuna lf
5. DeJong ss
6. Carpenter 3b
7. Wong 2b
8. Wieters c
9. Wainwright p
PIRATES
1. Frazier 2b
2. Reynolds lf
3. Marte cf
4. Bell 1b
5. Osuna rf
6. Moran 3b
7. Newman ss
8. Stallings c
9. Musgrove p
TO BUNT OR NOT TO BUNT?
Kolten Wong came up with a runner on second and two outs in the fourth on Friday night with the Cardinals trailing 2-1. Wong laid down a bunt which moved Matt Carpenter to third, and he then scored on an infield single by catcher Matt Wieters.
At .268, Wong has the best batting average among Cardinals' regulars, so the question is, should he have been bunting rather than trying to drive in Carpenter himself, considering Wieters is hitting .236?
"That's a good question," manager Mike Shildt said Saturday. "You have the pitcher coming back, but we hit for the pitcher. … It's about moving the line and taking what the game gives you. We could be intentional about driving it in, but you also know there's a couple guys behind you that can do the job as well and the game presented itself for him to do it. It just really depends on how he's feeling, which I know he feels good. We'll take a guy on base with a bunt hit any time but again, there's a guy out there to drive in, sometimes you think about driving him in."
PONCE DE LEON'S BIG NIGHT
Daniel Ponce de Leon had a big night on Friday for Memphis, allowing two hits over seven innings for the Redbirds, striking out 11 and walking none. The Cardinals haven't set their starting rotation past Sunday, but the numbers don't work for Ponce de Leon moving into the Cardinals rotation the next time the fifth spot comes around.
"It just means that Ponce is throwing the ball well," Shildt said. "The thing that he did was effective was he had no walks. Eleven punch outs are nice, but he was able to go seven innings under 100 pitches and more importantly controlled the strike zone which is going to be critical for him and everybody else on this staff. … If he does that, who can say what he is, but he's likely an above-average, solid, well-above average pitcher in this league.
"But he needs to be consistent with it. We've seen it here, we've seen it there. We just need to see, we don't need to see the yoyo, we just need to see, not perfect, but the better version of who you are."
Shildt said an announcement on the upcoming rotation would probably come later Saturday after the team saw how Adam Wainwright did against the Pirates.
"Right now, what do we do with Ponce?" Shildt said. "Ponce pitched last night. That's just the reality. He pitched well. He's going to get a chance to pitch again and a chance to pitch well again. And then we'll evaluate what we have, evaluate what he's doing, see who's available, and make the best determination of how we can get outs in certain starts."
O'NEILL UPDATE
Outfielder Tyler O'Neill, out with a left wrist strain, is eligible to come off the injured list on Sunday, but it looks like he'll be out for a little while longer.
"Spoke to Tyler," Shildt said. "He's in the clubhouse. He got an injection (in his hand). Forty-eight to 72 hours to feel like that's taking its progression. He's itching to get back. We're going to be on the outside of the 10 days for him to get back and get some swings. But he's definitely getting closer and champing at the bit."
Shildt said O'Neill would likely need a rehab assignment before returning to action.