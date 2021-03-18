DeJong affirms Shildt's faith in him; Cards SS homers and singles against Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. —When shortstop Paul DeJong, looking more and more as if he will be the Cardinals' cleanup man on opening, went two for 23 to start the spring, there were those who wondered if he should be dropped down the order a bit. But manager Mike Shildt constantly has reaffirmed his faith in DeJong during his pre-game Zooms and DeJong responded with a two-run homer in the first Thursday night and added a single and scored a run in the fourth inning.
The homer was the first of the spring for DeJong, who left the field hitting .176. He said after he came out of the game that Shildt had pulled him aside and told DeJong basically the same thing he had told the media.
"I never once worried and I want to thank Mike for pulling me aside," said DeJong. "He told me he wasn't worried about me.
"Just for him to say that to meant a lot. I've got to enjoy playing this game and not be so hard on myself to try to produce."
Kim on way back; 'Ponce' goes five
Lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, slowed by a balky back, threw a side session on Wednesday, Shldt said Thursday, and, if Kim recovers well, the Korean is on target for an outing facing hitters in a simulated-game-type setting or even batting practice.
Whether that translates to Kim being ready for his turn in April still is uncertain, Shildt said, and, to that end, righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon, facing the Miami Marlins for the fourth consecutive time, threw five innings Thursday, having trouble really only in the fourth when he gave up three runs after walking Starling Marte with two out.
"I think I should have slowed down maybe a bit in that three-run inning," said Ponce de Leon. "My delivery just felt off.
"Good learning moment for myself. I need to learn to take a little breather through there instead of going rapid fire through it."
Right fielder Justin Williams had two hits and was the first link a chain that cut down a Marlins runner at the plate, with the help of a Tommy Edma relay and a Yadier Molina tag. The Cardinals trailed 5-3 in the eighth.
Shildt excited that fans are coming back
From the 1,400 or so fans here every game in Florida to the 15,000 or so the Cardinals are hoping to have in the early part of the season at Busch stadium, Shildt said it was "refreshing" to have the crowds back.
"It just creates that ball-park feeling that we're all used to. It's been nice to have that interaction with the people getting enthusiastic about a good play." he said.
"I'm excited to know that we're going to be about 32 percent of capacity at Busch."
Shildt said he hadn't taken any roll call on the pulse of the clubhouse as to whether the players want to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, but he said he did want to be vaccinated.
Cardinals lineup
1.Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Justin Williams rf
7. Austin Dean lf
8. Lane Thomas cf
9. Daniel Ponce de Leon p
Miami lineup
1. Corey Dickerson lf
2. Starling Marte cf
3. Jesus Aguilar 1b
4. Adam Duvall rf
5. Brian Anderson 3b
6. Isan Diaz 2b
7. Jorge Alfaro c
8. Miguel Rojas ss
9. Pablo Lopez p