DeJong back in lineup for Cardinals afternoon game with Pirates

5. Evans 3b

6. Perez c

7. Gonzalez ss

8. Tom lf

9. Brubaker p

Odds and ends

Dylan Carlson's home run on Friday was his first RBI in 12 games and his third home run in Busch Stadium, but his first in front of fans since the other two came last year.

The Cardinals tied their season high with 12 runners left on base on Friday, going one for nine with runners in scoring position.

Yadier Molina threw out his 12th base stealer on Friday, the second most in the majors. His double in the third inning was his 2,049th hit, passing Johnny Bench for eighth all-time among catchers. He also stole his 67th career base, the most among active catchers.

