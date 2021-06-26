DeJong back in lineup for Cardinals afternoon game with Pirates

Paul DeJong is back in the starting lineup, stepping back in for Edmundo Sosa at shortstop for the Cardinals' Saturday afternoon game with the Pirates at Busch Stadium.
Other than that, the Cardinals lineup is the same as it was Friday night.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt characterized Sosa, who left the game on Friday with cramps, as "sore but usable" today and that he should be available.
DeJong comes into the game hitting .161. He went 1 for 2 on Friday night after coming in for Sosa in the sixth inning. Sosa went 1 for 3, upping his batting average to .244.
The Cardinals lineup:
1. Carlson cf
2. Goldschmidt 1b
3. Arenado 3b
4. O'Neill lf
5. Molina c
6. Edman 2b
7. Nootbaar rf
8. DeJong ss
9. Wainwright p
Pirates
1. Frazier 2b
2. Moran 1b
3. Reynolds cf
4. Polanco rf
5. Evans 3b
6. Perez c
7. Gonzalez ss
8. Tom lf
9. Brubaker p
Odds and ends
Dylan Carlson's home run on Friday was his first RBI in 12 games and his third home run in Busch Stadium, but his first in front of fans since the other two came last year.
The Cardinals tied their season high with 12 runners left on base on Friday, going one for nine with runners in scoring position.
Yadier Molina threw out his 12th base stealer on Friday, the second most in the majors. His double in the third inning was his 2,049th hit, passing Johnny Bench for eighth all-time among catchers. He also stole his 67th career base, the most among active catchers.