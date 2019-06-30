SAN DIEGO — With scarce support in the fan vote, the player who would represent the Cardinals in the annual All-Star Game next week in Cleveland was up to either his peers or the commissioner's office.
The Cardinals, by rule, were guaranteed one.
On Sunday the Cardinals, by gum, only expected to have one.
Paul DeJong, the team's starting shortstop, was selected as a reserve for the National League All-Star team. He has been one of the league leaders all season in Wins Above Replacement because of the blend of offense and defense he brings to a premium position. He and Colorado's Trevor Story were the reserve shortstops selected. Cubs shortstop Javy Baez was elected as the starter at the position.
DeJong, 25, has hit .261 with a .347 on-base percentage and a .462 slugging percentage. His 13 home runs are the fifth-most in the NL for a everyday shortstop, and his 36 RBIs are the eighth-most at the position in the league. DeJong has also scored 52 runs -- the fourth-most in the league.
This is DeJong's first All-Star selection.
Outfielder Marcell Ozuna was also a candidate for selection, and he had expressed interest in participating in the Home Run Derby. That possibility ended Friday when he fractured several small bones in his right hand as he dove back into first base to avoid a pickoff attempt.
The All-Star Game is July 9 in Cleveland.
The Cardinals had two players selected to the game in Washington, D.C. last year. DeJong continues a recent run of shortstops representing the Cardinals, as Aledmys Diaz did in 2016 at San Diego and Jhonny Peralta in Cincinnati in 2015, when he was the most recent Cardinal elected as a starter by the fans.
Major League Baseball had to make the selections for two NL teams to assure they were represented at the Midsummer Classic. Neither had a player voted on by the fans or by their peers. The two teams were the Marlins and Cardinals, and the player picked for the Marlins was former Cardinals' farmhand Sandy Alcantara.
He was sent to Miami in the Ozuna trade before the 2018 season.
***
Carpenter scratched (stomach illness), so Cardinals turn hard right vs. Padres
The plan was to bring Matt Carpenter back to the lineup Sunday, after the team's usual leadoff hitter and third baseman had a good three-game break and four days away from the lineup.
His stomach had other plans.
That's given the Cardinals the go ahead to be all right.
Carpenter was a scratch from the lineup Sunday at Petco Park because of a stomach illness that arrived Saturday night, manager Mike Shildt said. He had planned for Carpenter to start that day against Padres lefty Joey Lucchesi. Carpenter's illness meant Shildt could pivot -- to the right. Yairo Munoz comes off the bench and starts at third, bumping leadoff hitter and switch-hitter Tommy Edman to second base. Every member of the Cardinals' starting lineup is either a righthanded batter or a switch-hitter.
This season lefthanded batters are hitting .214 and slugging .314 against the Padres lefty, and he's struck out 22 in 70 at-bats.
The Cardinals' search for a cleanup hitter lands again on Paul Goldschmidt, though the designated hitter in the coming days at Seattle will give Shildt license to juggle a few more pieces with the extra bat.
The Cardinals expect to have one player selected for the All-Star Game later this afternoon, when that announcement becomes official. Outfielder Marcell Ozuna was a leading candidate for that pick before going in the injured list Saturday with a fractured finger. The Cardinals other candidates for selection are likely shortstop Paul DeJong or reliever John Gant.
For either it would be their first All-Star selection.
This blog will be updated with that announcement, during the game.
Here is the lineup backing Miles Mikolas as the Cardinals look to stem a five-game losing streak and sneak out of San Diego with one win:
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Jose Martinez, RF
3. Paul DeJong, SS
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Tyler O'Neill, LF
6. Yairo Munoz, 3B
7. Harrison Bader, CF
8. Matt Wieters, C
9. Miles Mikolas, P
This article will be updated throughout the afternoon here at C-Beat and StlToday.com with any news, notes, quotes, or anecdotes that surface at Petco Park.