NEW YORK — The prediction in the clubhouse as the Cardinals took the field for a suspended game, starting with the bottom of the ninth inning, was that they could win the game "in 20 minutes."
It took 18, manager Mike Shildt pointed out.
Paul DeJong skipped an RBI single to left field to score Yairo Munoz and send the Cardinals to a 5-4 victory in the 10th inning of a game that had to be resumed from Thursday night. Rain had made the field inoperable during the ninth inning Thursday, and so the Cardinals' two-run rally in the top of the ninth only served to prolong the game -- all the way till Friday.
Carlos Martinez pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth to setup the rally that began with pinch-hitter Munoz's single.
Munoz stole second, reached third on Matt Carpenter's groundout, and then scored what proved to be the winner on DeJong's single. The RBI was DeJong's first of the day but second of the game. He had homered almost 24 hours earlier off the Mets' starter, Jacob deGrom.
He noted that the crowd wasn't yet into the game because there were no lineup announcements, no anthem, nothing before the game.
"We brought the energy," DeJong said.
Jordan Hicks secured his 14th save of the season with a perfect 10th inning. Martinez got the win. There's the possibility that either reliever could be available if needed for the originally scheduled game at Citi Field. Martinez is more likely to be used than Hicks, but Shildt said that he wouldn't rule out using either righthander in the full-length nightcap if needed.
The lineup for the second game is:
1. Matt Carpenter, 3B
2. Paul DeJong, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Harrison Bader, CF
7. Dexter Fowler, RF
8. Tommy Edman, 2B
9. Daniel Ponce de Leon, P
First pitch is set for 6:11 p.m. St. Louis time.
Cardinals bring back Leone for a one-night engagement, but first there's a game
We interrupt you're regularly scheduled program to bring you news of the Cardinals promoting reliever Dominic Leone for Friday evening's game at City Field against the the New York Mets. Leone will be the Cardinals' 26th man for the game -- an allowance the Cardinals and Mets have both been afforded because they must complete Thursday's game before starting Friday's game.
We now return you to your irregularly scheduled Cardinals game.
When last we saw the Local Nine, they had scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning and turned the Mets' eagerness to play in the rain into a 4-4 game and a mess for the infield. The game could not continue as the weather and field conditions worsened, leaving the Cardinals to leave the ballpark a tie game that had to be finished early Friday.
First pitch will be at 5:10 p.m. St. Louis time.
Carlos Martinez has been announced as the pitcher, so he's expected to throw the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth. A run by the Mets in that inning and the game is over.
The Friday game will start about 30 minutes after the end of the Thursday game, give or take a few minutes if there are extra innings.
Leone will be eligible for the evening game. Because both the Mets and Cardinals could get a 26th man to the ballpark in time for the evening game, the teams are allowed, by rule, a spare pitcher for that game. Leone was the eligible player on the Cardinals 40-man roster who was not injured or had not recently pitched.
